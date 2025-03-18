Get iPhone in 10 mins: Zepto joins qcommerce race to deliver Apple products

Zepto has announced that it will now deliver Apple products, including the latest iPhone 16e, AirPods, charging accessories, and more, within 10 minutes, becoming the latest company to join the race of delivering Apple products quickly.

Zepto’s move follows similar offerings by its competitors. Swiggy Instamart has already been delivering Apple products, while Blinkit announced two weeks ago that it had started offering a range of Apple devices, including iPads, AirPods, MacBook Air, and Apple Watch, in select Indian cities. These cities include Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

"With Apple’s vast portfolio now on Zepto, we’re enabling premium technology instantly accessible, transforming how people buy high-value gadgets," said Abhimanyu Singh, business head, electronics category, Zepto.

The quick commerce company’s entry into premium electronics is fuelled by rising demand for instant access to high-value gadgets. The platform has recorded a 35 per cent month-on-month surge in users searching for Apple products.

Singh added that there were over a million searches for Apple devices on Zepto, prompting the company to widen its product-offering portfolio. "In just the last 30 days, over a million users have actively searched for Apple products—be it, the recently launched iPhone 16E, AirPods 4, or iPads—on Zepto, reflecting a massive interest for instant access to premium tech. With our sellers deepening their collaboration with Apple, they are not just expanding the assortment; we are redefining the very experience of electronics shopping—making it faster, easier, and more seamless than ever before,” he said.

Quick commerce expanding beyond essentials

With quick commerce mirroring the rapid growth that traditional e-commerce witnessed a decade ago, platforms such as Zepto, Blinkit, and Instamart are now venturing into diverse product categories. These platforms have expanded their offerings from groceries and daily essentials to a wide range of products, including beauty and personal care items, electronics, toys, stationery, kitchen and dining products, and fashion.

Also Read

In addition to expanding their product catalogues, these platforms have recently entered the food delivery space. They are now offering snacks, meals, and beverages to customers in just 10 minutes, capitalising on their robust supply chains and efficient logistics systems.

In January this year, Blinkit forayed into providing ambulance in 10 minutes service, calling it the beginning of its efforts to enhance emergency medical access.

Quick commerce on a growth trajectory

India’s quick commerce industry is gaining momentum, driven by increasing customer adoption and a clear path to profitability. According to a Bain & Company and IVCA report, the sector is expected to contribute over 10 per cent to the gross merchandise value (GMV) of India’s e-commerce market by FY25.

A recent TeamLease report highlighted that monthly transacting users are likely to grow by over 40 per cent, with average monthly orders per customer increasing from 4.4 in 2021 to six in 2024. India’s e-commerce market is projected to grow from $123 billion in 2024 to $300 billion by 2030, according to an October 2024 report by Brickwork Ratings. Within this expanding market, quick commerce is expected to reach $5 billion in GMV by 2025.