Asia Cup 2025: AFG vs HK pitch report, highest score, Abu Dhabi key stats

Afghanistan and Hong Kong will open the Asia Cup 2025 at Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, September 9. Afghanistan enter as overwhelming favourites, boasting a well-rounded squad with explosive openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and captain Ibrahim Zadran, supported by the all-round abilities of Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, and Azmatullah Omarzai. Their biggest strength remains spin, with Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, and Noor Ahmad forming a world-class trio. Pace options like Fareed Ahmad and Abdollah Ahmadzai add variety.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, will rely heavily on Babar Hayat and Anshy Rath for runs, but their middle order has lacked consistency. Yasim Murtaza and Ehsan Khan bring some spin control, though their seam attack looks limited. Against Afghanistan’s firepower, Hong Kong face a daunting challenge in the tournament opener.

But how is the wicket in Abu Dhabi expected to behave during the Asia Cup 2025 opener, and what are the key stats of the venue? Take a look. Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi pitch report for Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 match The pitch at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi promises a balanced contest. In the first innings, batters can expect good carry, though seamers will have some early movement to work with. Spinners could also play a role if they maintain accuracy, especially in the middle overs. However, as the evening sets in, dew is likely to make batting conditions easier, with the ball skidding nicely onto the bat. This should benefit chasing sides, who can plan with confidence.

Recent match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi The last T20I at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi was between Ireland and South Africa on September 29, 2024. Batting first, Ireland scored a big total of 196 for six. In reply, South Africa managed only 185 for nine, as the Irish side won the game by 11 runs. Sheikh Zayed Stadium, key stats The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has staged 90 T20 matches, with teams batting second enjoying a slight advantage—49 wins compared to 41 batting first. The average first-innings score is 136, while the second-innings average is 123. Ireland hold the highest total here with 225 for seven against Afghanistan, while the USA Women’s 54 all out versus Thailand Women is the lowest. The highest successful chase came when South Africa made 174 for two against Ireland, and the lowest defended total is 93 for eight by Thailand Women against PNG Women.