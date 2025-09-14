Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head stats in T20I cricket

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan playing 11, timing, live streaming From the moment these two giants first clashed, the India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry has stood out as one of sport’s most intense showdowns. What began in Tests and ODIs has become especially heated in the T20 format, with the drama, pressure, and fan interest reaching new heights.

First Meetings: The Early Days

The first post-Partition encounter was a Test series in 1952, when India hosted Pakistan and won the series 2–1.

IND vs PAK T20 head-to-head Matches played India won Pakistan won Tied No result 13 9 3 1 0 Their very first T20 meeting came during the inaugural 2007 World T20 in South Africa, marking the start of countless memorable moments.

Peaks and Highlights One of the greatest early T20 battles was during the 2007 World T20. India posted 141/9 with Robin Uthappa top-scoring (50 off 39). Pakistan nearly pulled off the chase but it ended in a tie. A bowl-out (a now-retired format) followed, which India won. India vs Pakistan recent T20 results Match No. Result Margin Match Date Venue 1 Tied (India won the bowl out) - September 14, 2007 Durban 2 India won 5 runs September 24, 2007 Johannesburg 3 India won 8 wickets September 30, 2012 Colombo (RPS) 4 Pakistan won 5 wickets December 25, 2012 Bengaluru 5 India won 11 runs December 28, 2012 Ahmedabad 6 India won 7 wickets March 21, 2014 Mirpur 7 India won 5 wickets February 27, 2016 Mirpur 8 India won 6 wickets March 19, 2016 Eden Gardens 9 Pakistan won 10 wickets October 24, 2021 Dubai (DICS) 10 India won 5 wickets August 28, 2022 Dubai (DICS) 11 Pakistan won 5 wickets September 4, 2022 Dubai (DICS) 12 India won 4 wickets October 23, 2022 Melbourne 13 India won 6 runs June 9, 2024 New York In the 2007 final, India defended 157 to beat Pakistan by five runs and became the first T20 World Cup champions.