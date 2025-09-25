Pakistan vs Bangladesh live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 telecast

Pakistan (PAK) lock horns with Bangladesh (BAN) in a crucial Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2025 today at the Dubai International Stadium. With both teams aiming for a place in the final, the stakes are high. Pakistan, having won one and lost one match so far in the Super 4 stage, must win this fixture to stay in contention for the title clash.Bangladesh, too, will be desperate to grab a win and boost their chances of progressing. This match could effectively act as a semi-final, with the winner moving a step closer to securing a final berth. Given the pressure and the significance of the outcome, fans can expect a fiercely contested battle between two sides determined to keep their Asia Cup hopes alive.

When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match take place in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4?

Pakistan will go toe-to-toe with Bangladesh in match 5 of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on Tuesday, September 25.

What will be the venue for the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on September 25?

The match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will take place at the Dubai International cricket stadium.

What time will the toss take place for the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match?

The toss for the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.