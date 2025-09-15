Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / UAE vs Oman live streaming: Where to watch today's Asia Cup 2025 match

UAE vs Oman live streaming: Where to watch today's Asia Cup 2025 match

The live telecast of the UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India

Asia Cup 2025: UAE vs Oman broadcast details
Asia Cup 2025: UAE vs Oman broadcast details
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 5:10 PM IST
The Asia Cup 2025 moves into a critical phase as the United Arab Emirates and Oman are locking horns in a Group A fixture at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium today. 

The coin flip of the match went in Oman's way. They opted to field first.  UAE vs Oman playing 11 for the match:  UAE playing 11 vs Oman:  Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Zohaib, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Jawad, Junaid Siddique  Oman playing 11 vs UAE: Jatinder Singh (c), Syed Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Ali Shah, Shah Faisal, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava, Jitenkumar Ramanandi 

 
 
But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look.
 
Asia Cup 2025: UAE vs Oman broadcast details
Country/Region TV Channel(s) Online Streaming Platform(s)
India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV
Pakistan Ten Sports Tapmad app and website
Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbithole, Tofee app and website
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) SLRC digital platforms possible
Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana TV app/website (likely)
United Arab Emirates (Host) CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV CricLife MAX (streaming)
United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 TNT Sports app
MENA Regions STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX STARZPLAY
Australia Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply) YuppTV (streaming)
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport OTT
New Zealand Not specifically listed YuppTV (streaming)
 

How to Watch UAE vs Oman in Asia Cup 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information

When will the UAE vs Oman match take place in the Asia Cup 2025? 
UAE will go toe-to-toe with Oman in match 7 of the Asia Cup 2025 on Monday, September 15.
 
What will be the venue for the UAE vs Oman match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 15? 
The match between UAE and Oman will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
 
What time will the toss take place for the UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match? 
The toss for the UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 5:00 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match be bowled? 
The UAE vs Oman match in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 5:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live telecast of the UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live streaming of the UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.   Check Asia up 2025 points table here
 

Topics :Asia Cup 2025Asia Cup NewsCricket NewsAsia Cup Twenty20 Asia CupT20 cricket

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

