SKY: 'Stand by victims of families of Pahalgam terror attack' | IND vs PAK

SKY: 'Stand by victims of families of Pahalgam terror attack' | IND vs PAK

Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the win to the armed forces for their bravery in Operation Sindoor, saying he hopes the team keeps inspiring them and giving them reasons to smile.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated his team’s victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian armed forces. On the other hand, Pakistan captain Salman Agha skipped the post-match presentation.
 
“Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the victims of the families of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile,” Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation. 
 
 
‘Perfect return gift’
 
Reflecting on the result, the captain called the win a “perfect return gift” to fans back home. “Great feeling and a perfect return gift to India. Human tendency that it keeps running in your mind when you think about it. You definitely want to win it and when you win it, you have it ready. One box that I always wanted to tick – stay there and bat till the end,” he said.

Professional approach and praise for spinners
 
Suryakumar stressed that the team prepared for the Pakistan clash in the same way as for any other opponent. “For the whole team, we think it’s just another game. We prepare the same for all the oppositions. That’s what happened a few months back. The team that won the CT set the tone,” he added.
 
The skipper also lauded his spinners for their role in controlling the contest. “I’m always a fan of spinners because they control the game in the middle,” he said.

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 12:00 AM IST

