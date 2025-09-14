Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 10:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'No handshake': Surya, Salman avoid customary gesture at toss | IND vs PAK

'No handshake': Surya, Salman avoid customary gesture at toss | IND vs PAK

Every tournament has its own set of rules and regulations, says an BCCI official on no customary handshake between captains at the toss

India captain Suryakumar Yadav addresses the media during the unveiling of the Asia Cup 2025 trophy, in Dubai. (Photo:PTI)

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

The Asia Cup Group A clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday began on an unusual note when captains Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha skipped the customary handshake at the toss. The moment drew immediate attention from the cricket fraternity, given the traditional practice of captains greeting each other before international matches.  Check India vs Pakistan live score match updates and full scorecard of Asia Cup 2025 here
 
Instead, both skippers handed over their team sheets to match referee Andy Pycroft of Zimbabwe, interacted with TV commentator Ravi Shastri, who conducted the coin toss, and then walked back without any eye contact or exchange of gestures.
 
 
BCCI clarifies protocol
 
A report by news agency PTI quoted a BCCI source, who suggested there was no breach of conduct. “Every tournament has its own set of rules and regulations. There are tournaments where protocol demands that one needs to shake hands at the toss. For the record, Suryakumar Yadav didn’t shake hands with UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem during the last match’s toss also,” the official noted.
 
First meeting since Pahalgam attack
 
This fixture marks the first meeting between India and Pakistan since the Pahalgam terror attacks in April this year, which prompted retaliatory military action by India across the border in May.
 
Despite the charged backdrop, the Indian camp has maintained that players are focused on cricket. Team members were aware of the sentiments and emotions surrounding the encounter but stressed that they had set those aside to approach the contest with professionalism.

Asia Cup 2025 Asia Cup News India vs Pakistan India cricket team Pakistan cricket team Asia Cup Twenty20 Asia Cup

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

