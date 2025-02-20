Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 06:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mohd Shami bags historic fifer against Bangladesh in Champions Trophy

Mohd Shami bags historic fifer against Bangladesh in Champions Trophy

The fifer also saw him go past 200 wickets for India in ODIs and become the fastest player to do so as well (5126), surpassing Mitchell Starc (5240 balls).

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

It was a memorable return to the big stage for Indian pacer Mohd Shami who made himself available for another ICC event following a long injury hiatus.
 
Shami's return in the ICC Champions Trophy against Bangladesh saw him bag a brilliant fifer on the day which also helped him create history for the right arm pacer.
 
Shami's fifer took him to 60 wickets for India at the ICC World Cup and Champions Trophy over the years as he surpassed Zaheer Khan to become the bowler with most wickets for India at ICC events.  ALSO READ: Mohammed Shami's battle with injury: A story of pain, doubt, and redemption
 
 
Most wicket for India in ICC events (WC & CT)
Player Wickets
Mohd Shami 60
Zaheer Khan 59
Javagal Srinath 47
Ravindra Jadeja 43
 
Shami's return is nothing short of an inspiration. Ending the ODI World Cup 2023 with the most number of wickets in the tournament, everyone though the injury to his ankle meant that his form and fitness won't be able to get back to his best now. However, after several weeks spent at NCA during his rehabilitation, Shami has once again proven his ability to produce the goods in big stages for his side.
 
Best figures for India in Champions Trophy
Player Figures Opponent Venue Year
Ravindra Jadeja 5/36 West Indies The Oval 2013
Mohd Shami 5/53 Bangladesh Dubai 2025
Sachin Tendulkar 4/38 Australia Dhaka 1998
Zaheer Khan 4/45 Zimbabwe Colombo RPS 2002
  The fifer also saw him go past 200 wickets for India in ODIs and become the fastest player to do so as well (5126), surpassing Mitchell Starc (5240 balls).

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

