Champions Trophy, BAN vs NZ: Check Bangladesh, New Zealand playing 11 today

New Zealand will face Bangladesh in the sixth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled for Monday, February 24, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025 Points table: India, New Zealand, Pakistan rankings Both teams have had contrasting starts to their tournament campaigns. New Zealand began their journey with a dominant 60-run victory over the defending champions, Pakistan, giving them a strong foundation. A win against Bangladesh will almost guarantee their spot in the semifinals, boosting their chances of advancing further in the competition.

In contrast, Bangladesh’s campaign started on a disappointing note, suffering a 6-wicket defeat to the tournament favorites, India. With their chances of progression hanging by a thread, Bangladesh must win this crucial encounter to keep their hopes alive. A loss would severely dent their chances and likely lead to elimination from the tournament.

As the teams gear up for this high-stakes match, the outcome will have a significant impact on both sides’ hopes of advancing to the knockout stage. We take a look at how these sides will be lining up for the clash.

Bangladesh Playing 11 prediction vs New Zealand for Champions Trophy 2025

Also Read

Confirmed names

ALSO READ: Is PAK knocked out of CT 2025? Here's Pakistan semis qualification scenario Bangladesh might come up with one or tow changes after the defeat against India in their opener, but there are some names that won't be removed from the eleven. The likes of centurion Tawhid Hridoy along with Jaker Ali stiched Bangladesh's highest 6th wicket partnership last time and will be confirmed starters in the do-or-die clash against the Kiwis.

Pace attack

It will be interesting to see whether Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana is fit enough to come back into the eleven or not after missing out on the opening tie against India. If the pacer will be fit and ready, he might replace on of the players in the eleven. If not, then the Bangla Tigers will be seen coming out with the same pacers again.

Bangladesh Playing 11 (probables): Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand's playing 11 prediction vs India for Champions Trophy 2025

Confirmed names

The Kiwis had an outing to remember when they faced hosts Pakistan in their opening encounter as they registered a 60-run win. They would be likely going in with the same playing 11 with the likes of centurions like Will Young and Tom Latham cementing their place in the line-up after a first class display for New Zealand.

New Zealand Playing 11 (probables): Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Will O’Rourke