Kohli will play for next 2-3 years and score another 10 to 15 tons: Sidhu

Virat Kohli's unwavering resilience over the past six months, capped by his unbeaten century against Pakistan, has convinced former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu that the "once-in-a-generation" player will continue playing for another two to three years.

Kohli roared back to form in sensational fashion, smashing his 51st ODI ton to help India secure a six-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan, all but sealing their place in the Champions Trophy semifinals. Check Bangladesh vs New Zealand live score, ball-by-ball commentary, full scorecard and match updates here

"Character is not made in a crisis, it is exhibited. This is a man with pedigree, with passion. And after this 100, I can say it with conviction that this man is playing for the next 2 or 3 years and he is getting another 10 or 15 hundreds," Sidhu said on JioHotstar.

"That, you take it from me. Because, you see, the ultimate litmus test for anyone is how he goes through the adverse times, how he embraces adversity." Kohli's Test performances have significantly declined since 2020, and his place in the red-ball side was questioned following back-to-back series defeats to New Zealand and Australia.

"Last six months, there has been so much going on that he chose his moment. When he scored runs against Pakistan, people are not going to forget it for 10 years.

"If you look at the initial part of his innings, if you look at these drives, you know that this is the Virat Kohli of old. And to me, it's the character that he exhibited when the chips were down.

"These are the people who've inspired the kid in the street. For the game to grow, you need role models, who are above everything. Virat Kohli is a once-in-a-generation cricketer, a 'Kohinoor'."

During his unbeaten knock, Kohli also became the fastest batter to reach 14,000 ODI runs.

Look, when you assess Virat Kohli, what is his trademark? It's the cover drive. And when he gets his head on top of the ball and he's cover driving beautifully, you know he's back.

"You must understand the value that he brings to international cricket- 99 innings, and an average of 89.6 in successful chases means that he handles pressure without allowing it to affect him.

"And the tougher it gets, the more he thrives in that situation. That's the hallmark of a great cricketer." With Kohli stranded on 96 and India needing just two runs to win, the camera panned to skipper Rohit Sharma, who cheekily gestured for his teammate to finish the game with a six.

"What I saw today was Rohit Sharma's beaming face. When Virat Kohli scores that 100, you look at that face. No one can whistle a symphony, it takes an orchestra to play it. It's a team game and when the team takes pride in a fellow countryman's performance, that is a very good sign.