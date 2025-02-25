Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Australia vs South Africa: Rawalpindi weather forecast, hourly rain update

Australia vs South Africa: Rawalpindi weather forecast, hourly rain update

AUS vs SA WEATHER FORECAST: The toss has been delayed due to rain and there is more rain later in the day as well. There is a rain forecast of 62 per cent with humidity levels around 74 per cent

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Both Australia and South Africa are determined to extend their winning runs as they lock horns in the Champions Trophy 2025 on Tuesday, February 25. The Group B fixture will be hosted at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. However, the inclement weather conditions in Rawalpindi will affect the match. 
  Also read, Champions Trophy: AUS vs SA PLAYING 11 | AUS vs SA LIVE STREAMING | AUS vs SA LIVE SCORE
 
Ahead of the toss at 2 PM IST, the rain gods opened up over the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The toss has been delayed due to rain and there is more rain later in the day as well. According to accuweather.com, there is a rain forecast of 62 per cent with humidity levels around 74 per cent. Temperatures are anticipated to range between 18 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius. 

A washout looms over the South Africa vs Australia match in the Champions Trophy 2025. According to accuweather.com, there is chance of rainfall till 11 PM IST.
 
 
There is 49 per cent chance of rainfall in Rawalpindi till 5 PM IST. 
 
Rawalpindi hourly weather forecast from 6 PM onwards
 
The rain prediction at 6 PM IST is 54 per cent which increased to 69 per cent at 8 PM IST.
 
As the night grows darker, the chances of rainfall go past 75 per cent.
 
  The Rawalpindi pitch is expected to be friendly for batters, increasingly so as the match unfolds. Although the early overs may offer some help to pacers, spinners are expected to emerge as key players in the middle overs.
 
Both teams now look to adapt their strategies to the conditions, promising a riveting contest on the field.
 
Australia Riding High 
Fresh from a commanding five-wicket triumph over England, Australia enters the match with confidence. In their opening encounter, England posted a robust 351 for eight, buoyed by Ben Duckett’s impressive 165-run innings. However, Australia’s superior bowling ultimately paved the way for their victory.
 

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

