Shubman Gill follows in the footsteps of Tendulkar, Kohli with MRF brand

Shubman Gill has taken a significant step in his cricketing journey, debuting an MRF bat in the high-stakes ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia. The young Indian opener, who was seen practicing with the bat earlier on Tuesday, has now officially joined the ranks of India's greatest cricketers who have been backed by the iconic brand.
A legacy bat, a new chapter
Gill’s switch to MRF places him alongside some of Indian cricket’s most legendary names. The brand has long been associated with batting icons, most notably Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, who wielded the famous red MRF logo during their historic careers. Now, at just 25, Gill becomes one of the youngest players to carry forward this illustrious legacy.
A sign of greater things to come?
The timing of Gill’s bat switch adds further intrigue. With a semi-final on the line, his debut outing with MRF comes at a crucial juncture in his career. It not only signifies a brand endorsement but also marks a new chapter—one that signals his growing stature in world cricket.
