IND vs AUS: What is highest successful run chase vs AUS in ICC knockouts?

IND vs AUS: What is highest successful run chase vs AUS in ICC knockouts?

The highest successful chase against Australia in an ICC ODI tournament knockout match remains 261, achieved by India in the 2011 World Cup quarter-final in Ahmedabad.

India vs Australia semifinal CHampions Trophy 2025

India vs Australia semifinal CHampions Trophy 2025: Full list of highest successful run chase by Men In Blue in ICC knockout matches

Anish Kumar New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Australia have set India a challenging target in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final, and history suggests it won't be an easy pursuit. The highest successful chase against Australia in an ICC ODI tournament knockout match remains 261, achieved by India in the 2011 World Cup quarter-final in Ahmedabad. 

The greatest chases in ICC knockout history: Can India script a new chapter? 

New Zealand’s record-breaking pursuit in 2015 

The highest successful chase in a 50-over ICC knockout match remains etched in history from the 2015 World Cup, when New Zealand stunned South Africa in a dramatic semi-final. Set a revised 298-run target in 43 overs via the DLS method, the Kiwis, led by Grant Elliott’s unbeaten 84, shattered Proteas’ dreams, pulling off the highest successful chase in a World Cup knockout game.

 

Despite South Africa’s 281/5 in 43 overs, Elliott’s heroics ensured that New Zealand entered the record books, standing tall as the only team to have successfully chased a 300-plus target in an ICC ODI knockout match.

 

New Zealand’s scare for India in 2023

  Eight years later, New Zealand nearly pulled off another heist—this time against India in the 2023 World Cup semi-final in Mumbai. Chasing a massive 398, the Kiwis gave India an almighty scare before Mohammed Shami’s sensational seven-wicket haul halted their charge at 327, sealing a 70-run win for India and averting what could have been another historic chase.

 

Highest successful chase in Champions Trophy knockouts 

While New Zealand hold the World Cup record, the highest-ever chase in a Champions Trophy knockout match dates back to the inaugural 1998 edition. South Africa hunted down 282 against England in the quarter-final in Dhaka, setting a benchmark for the tournament.

 

India’s biggest Champions Trophy chase

  For India, their most remarkable Champions Trophy knockout chase came in 2017, when they successfully overhauled a 265-run target against Bangladesh in the semi-final in Birmingham. The feat remains the joint second-highest successful run chase in the tournament’s history, alongside New Zealand’s 265-run chase in the 2000 final against India.

 

Now, in Dubai, India must match their best-ever Champions Trophy chase if they are to surpass Australia and reach the final. History beckons—can Rohit Sharma’s men etch their names alongside these iconic run chases?  IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, India vs Australia full scorecard, Champions Trophy 2025 semis live updates

 
 
Australian batters unleash slog sweeps against spin
 
Australia's approach against spin was aggressive, particularly with the slog sweep, a shot they attempted nine times in the innings. This approach yielded 35 runs, with four sixes and two boundaries, but also brought about one dismissal—Ben Dwarshuis falling in his attempt.

India’s spinners: Short lengths prove most effective
 
India’s spinners endured a testing day, with their effectiveness varying by length:
 
Full deliveries: 0 wickets for 45 runs (Economy Rate: 6.92)
Good length deliveries: 2 wickets for 71 runs (Economy Rate: 5.68)
Short deliveries: 3 wickets for 59 runs (Economy Rate: 3.93)
 
The numbers reveal that bowling short proved the most economical and wicket-taking option, restricting Australian batters and slowing their scoring rate.
 
Virat Kohli moves up in all-time fielding records
 
In a personal milestone, Virat Kohli continues to rise in the all-time ODI fielding charts. With 161 catches, he now sits second on the list for most catches by a non-wicketkeeper in ODIs, surpassing Ricky Ponting’s 160. The leaderboard is topped by Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene (218 catches).
 
Australia have been bowled out for 264 in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final, setting India a competitive but chaseable target in Dubai. The Australian batters put up a better fight than New Zealand did against India’s spinners, but they also had the advantage of a more batting-friendly pitch.
 
Spinners keep Australia in check 
India’s spin trio played a crucial role, bowling 34 overs, including 2 maidens, and returning figures of 5 for 176. While Australia showed intent against spin, India managed to pick up wickets at key moments, preventing them from gaining full control.
 
Connolly falls early, Head’s aggression cut short
  After opting to bat first, young Cooper Connolly fell for a duck, leaving Australia in early trouble. Travis Head, who was lucky to survive an early chance on 0, started cautiously but quickly shifted gears. He attacked the Indian bowlers but paid the price for his aggression against Varun Chakravarthy, falling for 39.
 
Smith leads from the front 
Captain Steve Smith was the backbone of the innings, top-scoring with 73 and stitching together three half-century partnerships. Every time Australia looked set to accelerate, India struck at the right moment, preventing them from running away with the game.
 
Carey’s crucial late contribution
  Walking in at 144/4, Alex Carey played a crucial knock, bringing much-needed stability in the middle overs. His innings helped Australia post a respectable total, but whether it is enough to stop India's in-form batting lineup remains to be seen. 
Australia 1st innings full scorecard -  
Australia 1st Innings scorecard
264-10 (49.3 ov) CRR:5.33
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR  
Travis Head c S Gill b V Chakravarthy 39 33 5 2 118.18  
Cooper Connolly c KL Rahul b M Shami 0 9 0 0 0  
Steven Smith (C) b M Shami 73 96 4 1 76.04  
Marnus Labuschagne lbw b R Jadeja 29 36 2 1 80.56  
Josh Inglis (WK) c V Kohli b R Jadeja 11 12 0 0 91.67  
Alex Carey runout (S Iyer) 61 57 8 1 107.02  
Glenn Maxwell b A Patel 7 5 0 1 140  
Ben Dwarshuis c S Iyer b V Chakravarthy 19 29 1 1 65.52  
Adam Zampa b H Pandya 7 12 0 0 58.33  
Nathan Ellis c V Kohli b M Shami 10 7 0 1 142.86  
Tanveer Sangha Not out 1 1 0 0 100  
Extras 7 (b 0, Ib 0, w 7, nb 0, p 0)  
Total 264 (10 wkts, 49.3 Ov)  
Fall of Wickets
4-1(Cooper Connolly 2.6),54-2(Travis Head 8.2),110-3(Marnus Labuschagne 22.3),144-4(Josh Inglis 26.6),198-5(Steven Smith 36.4),205-6(Glenn Maxwell 37.3),239-7(Ben Dwarshuis 45.2),249-8(Alex Carey 47.1),262-9(Nathan Ellis 48.6),264-10(Adam Zampa 49.3)
Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO
Mohammed Shami 10 0 48 3 0 2 4.8
Hardik Pandya 5.3 0 40 1 0 4 7.27
Kuldeep Yadav 8 0 44 0 0 1 5.5
Varun Chakravarthy 10 0 49 2 0 0 4.9
Axar Patel 8 1 43 1 0 0 5.38
Ravindra Jadeja 8 1 40 2 0 0 5
 

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

