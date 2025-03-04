IND vs AUS: What is highest successful run chase vs AUS in ICC knockouts?

Australia have set India a challenging target in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final, and history suggests it won't be an easy pursuit. The highest successful chase against Australia in an ICC ODI tournament knockout match remains 261, achieved by India in the 2011 World Cup quarter-final in Ahmedabad.
Australian batters unleash slog sweeps against spin
Australia's approach against spin was aggressive, particularly with the slog sweep, a shot they attempted nine times in the innings. This approach yielded 35 runs, with four sixes and two boundaries, but also brought about one dismissal—Ben Dwarshuis falling in his attempt.
India’s spinners: Short lengths prove most effective
India’s spinners endured a testing day, with their effectiveness varying by length:
Full deliveries: 0 wickets for 45 runs (Economy Rate: 6.92)
Good length deliveries: 2 wickets for 71 runs (Economy Rate: 5.68)
Short deliveries: 3 wickets for 59 runs (Economy Rate: 3.93)
The numbers reveal that bowling short proved the most economical and wicket-taking option, restricting Australian batters and slowing their scoring rate.
Virat Kohli moves up in all-time fielding records
In a personal milestone, Virat Kohli continues to rise in the all-time ODI fielding charts. With 161 catches, he now sits second on the list for most catches by a non-wicketkeeper in ODIs, surpassing Ricky Ponting’s 160. The leaderboard is topped by Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene (218 catches).
Australia have been bowled out for 264 in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final, setting India a competitive but chaseable target in Dubai. The Australian batters put up a better fight than New Zealand did against India’s spinners, but they also had the advantage of a more batting-friendly pitch.
Spinners keep Australia in check
India’s spin trio played a crucial role, bowling 34 overs, including 2 maidens, and returning figures of 5 for 176. While Australia showed intent against spin, India managed to pick up wickets at key moments, preventing them from gaining full control.
Connolly falls early, Head’s aggression cut short
After opting to bat first, young Cooper Connolly fell for a duck, leaving Australia in early trouble. Travis Head, who was lucky to survive an early chance on 0, started cautiously but quickly shifted gears. He attacked the Indian bowlers but paid the price for his aggression against Varun Chakravarthy, falling for 39.
Smith leads from the front
Captain Steve Smith was the backbone of the innings, top-scoring with 73 and stitching together three half-century partnerships. Every time Australia looked set to accelerate, India struck at the right moment, preventing them from running away with the game.
Carey’s crucial late contribution
Walking in at 144/4, Alex Carey played a crucial knock, bringing much-needed stability in the middle overs. His innings helped Australia post a respectable total, but whether it is enough to stop India's in-form batting lineup remains to be seen.
Australia 1st innings full scorecard -
|Australia 1st Innings scorecard
|264-10 (49.3 ov) CRR:5.33
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Travis Head
|c S Gill b V Chakravarthy
|39
|33
|5
|2
|118.18
|Cooper Connolly
|c KL Rahul b M Shami
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Steven Smith (C)
|b M Shami
|73
|96
|4
|1
|76.04
|Marnus Labuschagne
|lbw b R Jadeja
|29
|36
|2
|1
|80.56
|Josh Inglis (WK)
|c V Kohli b R Jadeja
|11
|12
|0
|0
|91.67
|Alex Carey
|runout (S Iyer)
|61
|57
|8
|1
|107.02
|Glenn Maxwell
|b A Patel
|7
|5
|0
|1
|140
|Ben Dwarshuis
|c S Iyer b V Chakravarthy
|19
|29
|1
|1
|65.52
|Adam Zampa
|b H Pandya
|7
|12
|0
|0
|58.33
|Nathan Ellis
|c V Kohli b M Shami
|10
|7
|0
|1
|142.86
|Tanveer Sangha
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100
|Extras
|7 (b 0, Ib 0, w 7, nb 0, p 0)
|Total
|264 (10 wkts, 49.3 Ov)
|Fall of Wickets
|4-1(Cooper Connolly 2.6),54-2(Travis Head 8.2),110-3(Marnus Labuschagne 22.3),144-4(Josh Inglis 26.6),198-5(Steven Smith 36.4),205-6(Glenn Maxwell 37.3),239-7(Ben Dwarshuis 45.2),249-8(Alex Carey 47.1),262-9(Nathan Ellis 48.6),264-10(Adam Zampa 49.3)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Mohammed Shami
|10
|0
|48
|3
|0
|2
|4.8
|Hardik Pandya
|5.3
|0
|40
|1
|0
|4
|7.27
|Kuldeep Yadav
|8
|0
|44
|0
|0
|1
|5.5
|Varun Chakravarthy
|10
|0
|49
|2
|0
|0
|4.9
|Axar Patel
|8
|1
|43
|1
|0
|0
|5.38
|Ravindra Jadeja
|8
|1
|40
|2
|0
|0
|5