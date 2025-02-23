Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch IND vs PAK live match?

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bat first in Dubai. India unchanged from previous match while Imam-ul-haq came in for injured Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan's Playing 11. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav. Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed Check India vs Pakistan live score, match updates and full scorecard here | ICC Champions Trophy 2025 The arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to renew their rivalry in cricket on Sunday, February 23, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the third match of Group A in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. This will be a rematch of the 2017 final, where a sudden top-order collapse cost defending champions India the trophy. However, eight years have passed since then, and given the current situation, India are heavy favourites to win the match.

The in-form Men in Blue enter the Champions Trophy after beating England 3-0 in the ODI series, while Pakistan lost the tri-series final against New Zealand before the start of the tournament. The fate of the two teams remained almost the same in their first match of the 2025 Champions Trophy, as India beat Bangladesh, while Pakistan lost to New Zealand.

As things stand, India have a golden opportunity to avenge their 2017 final loss, as a win on Sunday could end defending champions Pakistan’s journey in the tournament before their final league match against Bangladesh. However, this will happen only if New Zealand also win their next game against Bangladesh on Monday.

Global broadcast guide for India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match in Dubai

Cricket fans around the world can follow the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 through various TV broadcasters and digital streaming platforms. Here is a region-wise list of where to watch the matches:

1. India

TV broadcast: JioStar (Star and Network18 channels)

Digital streaming: Jio Hotstar

2. Pakistan

TV broadcast: PTV, Ten Sports

Digital streaming: Myco, Tamasha app

3. UAE & MENA (Middle East & North Africa)

TV broadcast: CricLife Max, CricLife Max2

Digital streaming: STARZPLAY

4. United Kingdom

TV broadcast: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action

Digital streaming: Sky GO, NOW, Sky Sports app

5. USA & Canada

TV broadcast: Willow TV

Digital streaming: Willow by Cricbuzz app (Hindi coverage)

6. Caribbean

TV broadcast: ESPN Caribbean

Digital streaming: ESPN Play Caribbean app

7. Australia

TV broadcast: Prime Video

Digital streaming: Prime Video (Hindi coverage available)

8. New Zealand

TV broadcast: Sky Sport NZ

Digital streaming: NOW, Sky GO app

9. South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa

TV broadcast: SuperSport

Digital streaming: SuperSport app

10. Bangladesh

TV broadcast: Nagorik TV, T Sports

Digital streaming: Toffee app

11. Afghanistan

TV broadcast: ATN

Digital streaming: Not available

12. Sri Lanka

TV broadcast: Maharaja TV (TV1 on linear)

Digital streaming: Sirasa

(Note: Viewers can check their local listings for exact match timings and availability.)

All details regarding India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

