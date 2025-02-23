Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch IND vs PAK live match?

The arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to renew their rivalry in cricket on Sunday, February 23, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the third match of Group A in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. This will be a rematch of the 2017 final, where a sudden top-order collapse cost defending champions India the trophy. However, eight years have passed since then, and given the current situation, India are heavy favourites to win the match.
Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bat first in Dubai. India unchanged from previous match while Imam-ul-haq came in for injured Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan's Playing 11.
The in-form Men in Blue enter the Champions Trophy after beating England 3-0 in the ODI series, while Pakistan lost the tri-series final against New Zealand before the start of the tournament. The fate of the two teams remained almost the same in their first match of the 2025 Champions Trophy, as India beat Bangladesh, while Pakistan lost to New Zealand.
As things stand, India have a golden opportunity to avenge their 2017 final loss, as a win on Sunday could end defending champions Pakistan’s journey in the tournament before their final league match against Bangladesh. However, this will happen only if New Zealand also win their next game against Bangladesh on Monday.
