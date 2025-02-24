Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Champions Trophy BAN vs NZ: Pitch report, key stats of Rawalpindi Stadium

New Zealand, with a win against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, can confirm their place in the knockout stage of the event

Pitch Report for BAN vs NZ
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Bangladesh and New Zealand are ready to take each other on in match number six of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will also be a high-stakes match for Group A’s qualification scenario for the Champions Trophy. A win by New Zealand against Bangladesh here at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday, February 24, can confirm their place in the semifinals of the event. On the other hand, Bangladesh will need to win the match at any cost if they wish to stay alive in the tournament.
 
The Group A match between the two sides will be the first on Rawalpindi’s batting-friendly wicket in the 2025 Champions Trophy, and fans can expect some high-scoring drama today. 
 
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium: Pitch Report for BAN vs NZ Champions Trophy Clash
 
The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has traditionally been a batting-friendly venue in ODIs, offering even bounce and true pace, allowing batsmen to play aggressive strokes with confidence. High-scoring matches have been a common feature, as the flat pitch provides minimal assistance to bowlers, making it ideal for stroke play. However, in recent years, there have been subtle efforts to introduce spin-friendly conditions, though this shift has been more pronounced in Test cricket. Despite these changes, ODIs at Rawalpindi continue to favor batsmen, with teams often posting big totals. Pacers may find some assistance early on, but as the match progresses, batting becomes easier. Spinners can play a role in the middle overs, but the surface predominantly remains conducive to attacking batting. As a result, the venue has witnessed several high-scoring encounters, making it a thrilling ground for ODI cricket.
 
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium: Key Stats

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has hosted several notable matches since its establishment in 1992. In One Day Internationals (ODIs), the highest team total recorded at the venue is Pakistan’s 337/3 against New Zealand. On the other hand, the lowest total at the stadium is Zimbabwe’s 104 against Sri Lanka, showing the challenges teams can face on this pitch. Among individual performances, South Africa’s Gary Kirsten holds the record for the highest score at the stadium, having scored 188 not out against the UAE. In bowling, Pakistan’s Saqlain Mushtaq delivered the best performance, taking 5 wickets for just 20 runs against England. 
 
The stadium has hosted 26 ODIs to date, with teams batting first winning 11 times and teams chasing winning 14 times, indicating that chasing teams have had a slight advantage.
 
Highest Team Totals in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (ODIs)
 
Team Score Opposition  Date
Pakistan 337/3 New Zealand 29-Apr-23
New Zealand 336/5 Pakistan 29-Apr-23
Pakistan 329/6 India 16-Mar-04
South Africa 328/3 Netherlands 05-Mar-96
South Africa 321/2 U.A.E. 16-Feb-96
India 317 Pakistan 16-Mar-04
Pakistan 302/6 Zimbabwe 24-Nov-98
Pakistan 291/5 New Zealand 27-Apr-23
New Zealand 288/7 Pakistan 27-Apr-23
Pakistan 281/8 Zimbabwe 30-Oct-20
Pakistan 278/7 New Zealand 24-Apr-02
     
First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

