Kohli hits 51st ODI century, takes revenge for 2017 Champions Trophy final

The star Indian batter Virat Kohli added yet another century to his name in Dubai, as he scored his 51st ODI century as India defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets in the Group A match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Kohli took 111 balls to complete his century. This is Kohli’s first century in the Champions Trophy, as he is now the eighth Indian to have a three-digit innings in the tournament. Shikhar Dhawan, Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Kaif, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are the other Indians to have scored centuries for India in the Champions Trophy.

Kohli's achievement after hitting century on Feb 23 vs Pakistan 51st century in ODI cricket

82nd century in international cricket

6th ODI century in ICC tournaments

Maiden century in Champions Trophy

First batter to score an ODI century vs Pakistan in ODI World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

India, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, clashed with Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, then the Men in Blue failed to overcome the Men in Green. Kohli's century not only announced his return to form but also exacted sweet revenge on his arch-rivals, who had denied him an ICC trophy as captain. Full list of ODI centuries from Kohli

No. Runs Opponent Year Venue 1 107 SL 2009 Kolkata 2 102* BAN 2010 Dhaka 3 118 AUS 2010 Visakhapatnam 4 105 NZ 2010 Guwahati 5 100* BAN 2011 Dhaka 6 107 ENG 2011 Cardiff 7 117* ENG 2011 Delhi 8 117 WI 2011 Visakhapatnam 9 133* SL 2012 Hobart 10 108 SL 2012 Mirpur 11 183 PAK 2012 Mirpur 12 106 SL 2012 Hambantota 13 128 SL 2012 Colombo 14 102 WI 2013 Port of Spain 15 115 ZIM 2013 Harare 16 100* AUS 2013 Jaipur 17 115 AUS 2013 Nagpur 18 123 NZ 2014 Napier 19 136 BAN 2014 Fatullah 20 127 WI 2014 Dharamsala 21 139* SL 2014 Ranchi 22 107 PAK 2015 Adelaide 23 138 SA 2015 Chennai 24 117 AUS 2016 Melbourne 25 106 AUS 2016 Canberra 26 154* NZ 2016 Mohali 27 122 ENG 2017 Pune 28 111* WI 2017 Kingston 29 131 SL 2017 Colombo 30 110* SL 2017 Colombo 31 121 NZ 2017 Mumbai 32 113 NZ 2017 Kanpur 33 112 SA 2018 Durban 34 160* SA 2018 Cape Town 35 129* SA 2018 Centurion 36 140 WI 2018 Guwahati 37 157* WI 2018 Visakhapatnam 38 107 WI 2018 Pune 39 104 AUS 2019 Adelaide 40 116 AUS 2019 Nagpur 41 123 AUS 2019 Ranchi 42 120 WI 2019 Port of Spain 43 114* WI 2019 Port of Spain 44 113 BAN 2022 Chattogram 45 113 SL 2023 Guwahati 46 166* SL 2023 Thiruvananthapuram 47 122* PAK 2023 Colombo 48 103* BAN 2023 Pune 49 101* SA 2023 Kolkata 50 100* NZ 2023 Mumbai 51 100* PAK 2025 Dubai

Most runs in International cricket (Test+ODI+T20) Kohli pipped Australia legend Ricky Ponting to become third highest run-scorer in international cricket. Most runs scored in international cricket, full list Name Matches Innings Runs Fifties Hundreds Sachin Tendulkar 664 782 34357 164 100 Kumar Sangakkara 594 666 28016 153 63 Virat Kohli 547* 614* 27484* 143 81 Ricky Ponting 560 668 27483 146 71 Mahela Jayawardene 652 725 25957 136 54 Jacques Kallis 519 617 25534 149 62 Rahul Dravid 509 605 24208 146 48 Brian Lara 430 521 22358 111 53 Sanath Jayasuriya 586 651 21032 103 42 Shivnarine Chanderpaul 454 553 20988 125 41 Inzamam-ul-Haq 499 551 20580 129 35 Joe Root 359 472 20567 111 52 AB de Villiers 420 484 20014 109 47 Third in list of most ODI runs Kohli pipped Australia legend Ricky Ponting to become third highest run-scorer in international cricket.

Kohli, earlier in the innings, became the fastest player to reach the 14,000-run mark in ODI cricket. He is only the third batter, after Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara, to achieve this milestone. He is now focused on climbing higher in the rankings of all-time leading run-scorers in ODI cricket following his historic achievement on Sunday. Although surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 18,426 runs remains a distant goal, Kohli has a strong chance of claiming the second spot from Kumar Sangakkara, who has 14,234 runs. With the ongoing Champions Trophy, he could potentially surpass Sangakkara and solidify his place among the greatest ODI batters.

Most runs in ODI cricket

Most ODI runs Player Span Matches Innings Runs HS 100 50 SR Tendulkar (IND) 1989-2012 463 452 18426 200* 49 96 KC Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL) 2000-2015 404 380 14234 169 25 93 V Kohli (IND) 2008-2025 299 287 14085 183 50 73 RT Ponting (AUS/ICC) 1995-2012 375 365 13704 164 30 82 ST Jayasuriya (Asia/SL) 1989-2011 445 433 13430 189 28 68 DPMD Jayawardene (Asia/SL) 1998-2015 448 418 12650 144 19 77 Inzamam-ul-Haq (Asia/PAK) 1991-2007 378 350 11739 137* 10 83 JH Kallis (Afr/ICC/SA) 1996-2014 328 314 11579 139 17 86 SC Ganguly (Asia/IND) 1992-2007 311 300 11363 183 22 72 RG Sharma (IND) 2007-2025 270 262 11049 264 32 57 R Dravid (Asia/ICC/IND) 1996-2011 344 318 10889 153 12 83 MS Dhoni (Asia/IND) 2004-2019 350 297 10773 183* 10 73 CH Gayle (ICC/WI) 1999-2019 301 294 10480 215 25 54

