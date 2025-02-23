Kohli hits 51st ODI century, takes revenge for 2017 Champions Trophy final

The star Indian batter Virat Kohli added yet another century to his name in Dubai, as he scored his 51st ODI century as India defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets in the Group A match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Kohli took 111 balls to complete his century. This is Kohli’s first century in the Champions Trophy, as he is now the eighth Indian to have a three-digit innings in the tournament. Shikhar Dhawan, Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Kaif, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are the other Indians to have scored centuries for India in the Champions Trophy.
Kohli's achievement after hitting century on Feb 23 vs Pakistan
51st century in ODI cricket
82nd century in international cricket
6th ODI century in ICC tournaments
Maiden century in Champions Trophy
First batter to score an ODI century vs Pakistan in ODI World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.
India, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, clashed with Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, then the Men in Blue failed to overcome the Men in Green. Kohli's century not only announced his return to form but also exacted sweet revenge on his arch-rivals, who had denied him an ICC trophy as captain. Full list of ODI centuries from Kohli
No.
Runs
Opponent
Year
Venue
1
107
SL
2009
Kolkata
2
102*
BAN
2010
Dhaka
3
118
AUS
2010
Visakhapatnam
4
105
NZ
2010
Guwahati
5
100*
BAN
2011
Dhaka
6
107
ENG
2011
Cardiff
7
117*
ENG
2011
Delhi
8
117
WI
2011
Visakhapatnam
9
133*
SL
2012
Hobart
10
108
SL
2012
Mirpur
11
183
PAK
2012
Mirpur
12
106
SL
2012
Hambantota
13
128
SL
2012
Colombo
14
102
WI
2013
Port of Spain
15
115
ZIM
2013
Harare
16
100*
AUS
2013
Jaipur
17
115
AUS
2013
Nagpur
18
123
NZ
2014
Napier
19
136
BAN
2014
Fatullah
20
127
WI
2014
Dharamsala
21
139*
SL
2014
Ranchi
22
107
PAK
2015
Adelaide
23
138
SA
2015
Chennai
24
117
AUS
2016
Melbourne
25
106
AUS
2016
Canberra
26
154*
NZ
2016
Mohali
27
122
ENG
2017
Pune
28
111*
WI
2017
Kingston
29
131
SL
2017
Colombo
30
110*
SL
2017
Colombo
31
121
NZ
2017
Mumbai
32
113
NZ
2017
Kanpur
33
112
SA
2018
Durban
34
160*
SA
2018
Cape Town
35
129*
SA
2018
Centurion
36
140
WI
2018
Guwahati
37
157*
WI
2018
Visakhapatnam
38
107
WI
2018
Pune
39
104
AUS
2019
Adelaide
40
116
AUS
2019
Nagpur
41
123
AUS
2019
Ranchi
42
120
WI
2019
Port of Spain
43
114*
WI
2019
Port of Spain
44
113
BAN
2022
Chattogram
45
113
SL
2023
Guwahati
46
166*
SL
2023
Thiruvananthapuram
47
122*
PAK
2023
Colombo
48
103*
BAN
2023
Pune
49
101*
SA
2023
Kolkata
50
100*
NZ
2023
Mumbai
51
100*
PAK
2025
Dubai
Most runs in International cricket (Test+ODI+T20) Kohli pipped Australia legend Ricky Ponting to become third highest run-scorer in international cricket.
Most runs scored in international cricket, full list
Name
Matches
Innings
Runs
Fifties
Hundreds
Sachin Tendulkar
664
782
34357
164
100
Kumar Sangakkara
594
666
28016
153
63
Virat Kohli
547*
614*
27484*
143
81
Ricky Ponting
560
668
27483
146
71
Mahela Jayawardene
652
725
25957
136
54
Jacques Kallis
519
617
25534
149
62
Rahul Dravid
509
605
24208
146
48
Brian Lara
430
521
22358
111
53
Sanath Jayasuriya
586
651
21032
103
42
Shivnarine Chanderpaul
454
553
20988
125
41
Inzamam-ul-Haq
499
551
20580
129
35
Joe Root
359
472
20567
111
52
AB de Villiers
420
484
20014
109
47
Third in list of most ODI runs
Kohli, earlier in the innings, became the fastest player to reach the 14,000-run mark in ODI cricket. He is only the third batter, after Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara, to achieve this milestone. He is now focused on climbing higher in the rankings of all-time leading run-scorers in ODI cricket following his historic achievement on Sunday. Although surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 18,426 runs remains a distant goal, Kohli has a strong chance of claiming the second spot from Kumar Sangakkara, who has 14,234 runs. With the ongoing Champions Trophy, he could potentially surpass Sangakkara and solidify his place among the greatest ODI batters.