IND vs PAK: Pandya flaunts luxury watch during Babar's wicket celebration

The much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the fifth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium delivered high-intensity drama right from the start. After winning the toss, Pakistan chose to field first, but India struck early, with Hardik Pandya delivering a brilliant ball to dismiss Babar Azam. However, beyond his match-winning performance, something else grabbed fans' attention—his incredibly rare and extravagant wristwatch.

Pandya’s $800,000 timepiece takes center stage

While Pandya's fiery send-off to Babar Azam made headlines, fans were equally captivated by the luxurious Richard Mille RM 27-02 watch adorning his wrist. Valued at an astonishing $800,000 (approximately INR 6.93 crores), this rare collector’s piece is one of only 50 ever made, according to luxury watch retailer Gem Nation.

A Rare Marvel of Engineering and Design

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025 Points table: India, New Zealand, Pakistan rankings The Richard Mille RM 27-02 CA FQ Tourbillon Rafael Nadal Skeleton Dial is a masterpiece of horology. Featuring a Carbon TPT unibody baseplate—an innovation inspired by racing car chassis—the watch is designed for maximum rigidity and shock resistance. Its cutting-edge construction, combined with a striking black-and-white Quartz TPT case, makes it a perfect blend of technology and style.

Pandya’s love for luxury watches

Known for his extravagant lifestyle, Hardik Pandya has an impressive collection of high-end watches, with several timepieces considered elite collector’s items. His affinity for exclusive luxury watches has often caught the public eye, and the RM 27-02 is no exception.

Why the RM 27-02 stands out?

Designed initially for tennis legend Rafael Nadal, the RM 27-02 boasts Grade 5 titanium bridges, a skeletonized movement, and an outstanding 70-hour power reserve. The anti-glare sapphire crystal, combined with its carbon and quartz fibre construction, ensures exceptional durability. Its ability to withstand extreme shocks makes it one of the most resilient high-end watches ever created.

A statement on and off the field

Hardik Pandya’s electrifying presence on the field was matched by his statement-making wristwear. Whether it was his fiery performance or his ultra-luxurious watch, Pandya once again proved that he knows how to command attention—both with the ball and with his impeccable taste in luxury.

Kohli’s masterclass earns India the win

Pakistan batting first put a modest target of 242 in front of the Indian cricket team, which they chased down in 42.3 overs with six wickets to spare. Virat Kohli, for his unbeaten 100 from 111 balls, was named player of the match. India now have 4 points from two games in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and will enjoy a long break before facing New Zealand in the last group stage match next Sunday on March 2.