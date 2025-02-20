Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 04:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IND vs BAN: Rohit denies Axar a hattrick, Netizens react to dropped catch

Rohit, visibly frustrated, apologized to Axar with folded hands, while the Indian players, including Axar, stood in disbelief at the missed opportunity.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

India all-rounder Axar Patel missed out on a potential record hat-trick during the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20, after a dropped catch by Rohit Sharma in the slip cordon.
 
Bangladesh's captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, won the toss and opted to bat first against India. Rohit Sharma revealed that Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav were replacing Varun Chakravarthy and Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI.
 
India's pacers, Mohammad Shami and Harshit Rana, wreaked havoc on Bangladesh’s top-order. Shami dismissed Soumay Sarkar for a duck, while Harshit Rana sent Shanto back to the pavilion, also for a duck. Shami continued his strong performance by removing Mehidy Hasan Miraz for just 5 runs.  ALSO READ: Virat will score heavily and he's going to start from here: Robin Uthappa
 
 
Axar Patel denied a hattrick by skipper Rohit  Then, in a stunning performance, Axar Patel struck twice in two deliveries during his first over, removing Tanzid Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, both caught behind by KL Rahul in the 9th over. This put Axar on the brink of history, with the possibility of becoming the first Indian to take a hat-trick in the Champions Trophy.
 
The opportunity was almost there, with Rohit Sharma positioned at first slip, flanked by a second slip and a leg slip, as Jaker Ali faced Axar. The all-rounder bowled a perfect delivery that pitched on off-stump, and Ali attempted to defend on the front foot. The ball edged off his bat, rising to a comfortable height for Rohit Sharma. 

However, despite being in perfect position, the catch slipped through Rohit's hands, and the chance for a historic hat-trick was lost. Rohit, visibly frustrated, apologized to Axar with folded hands, while the Indian players, including Axar, stood in disbelief at the missed opportunity. 
 
Following the dropped catch, the Indian skipper is facing a lot of heat on the internet as netizens react angrily to the event on social media. 
   

Topics : Rohit Sharma ICC Champions Trophy India vs Bangladesh Axar Patel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

