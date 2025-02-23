Champions Trophy 2025 Points table: India, New Zealand, Pakistan rankings

ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 leaderboard
India jumped to the top of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group A points table when Rohit Sharma's men chase down the 242-run target against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (February 23). Virat Kohli's 51st ODI century
was the highlight of the India's chase.
Meanwhile, Pakistan are staring at an early exit from the Champions Trophy after losing the match against India on February 23. Even with a defeat, Pakistan still have an outside chance, provided other results in Group A go in their favour.
New Zealand, who will lock horns with Bangladesh on Monday, are at the top of the Champions Trophy 2025 leaderboard. The Kiwis will slip to second spot if India win the match today.
Champions Trophy 2025 Points table: Group A team rankings
|
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table
|
Group A
|
Teams
|
Matches Played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
No result
|
Points
|
Net run rate
|
India
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
0.647
|
New Zealand
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1.2
|
Bangladesh
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
-0.408
|
Pakistan
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
-1.087
Champions Trophy 2025 Group A fixtures
|
|
Date
|
Result and Score
|
Stage
|
Venue
|
Match Time
|
February 19, Wednesday
|
New Zealand (320/5 in 50 overs) beat Pakistan (260/10 in 47.2 overs) by 60 runs
|
Group A
|
National Stadium, Karachi
|
COMPLETED
|
February 20, Thursday
|
India (231/4 in 46.3 overs) beat Bangladesh (228-10) by 6 wickets
|
Group A
|
Dubai International Stadium
|
COMPLETED
|
February 23, Sunday
|
Pakistan 241-10 in 49.2 Overs. India 244-4 in 42.3 Overs (Check full scorecard here)
|
Group A
|
Dubai International Stadium
|
COMPLETED
|
February 24, Monday
|
Bangladesh vs New Zealand
|
Group A
|
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|
2:30 PM IST
|
February 27, Thursday
|
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|
Group A
|
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|
2:30 PM IST
|
March 2, Sunday
|
India vs New Zealand
|
Group A
|
Dubai International Stadium
|
2:30 PM IST
Champions Trophy 2025 format
The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals.
Champions Trophy 2025 points table: Group B team rankings
|
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table
|
Group B
|
Teams
|
Matches Played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
No result
|
Points
|
Net run rate
|
South Africa
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
+2.14
|
Australia
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
England
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
Afghanistan
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
-2.14
Champions Trophy 2025 Group B full schedule
Top 10 highest run-getters in Champions Trophy 2025
|
Champions Trophy 2025 Group B fixtures
|
Date
|
Result and Score
|
Stage
|
Venue
|
Match Time
|
February 21, Friday
|
South Africa (315 for 6) beat Afghanistan (208 all-out) by 107 runs
|
Group B
|
National Stadium, Karachi
|
MATCH COMPLETED
|
February 22, Saturday
|
Australia (356/5) beat England (351/8) by 5 wickets
|
Group B
|
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|
MATCH COMPLETED
|
|
February 25, Tuesday
|
Australia vs South Africa
|
Group B
|
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|
2:30 PM IST
|
February 26, Wednesday
|
Afghanistan vs England
|
Group B
|
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|
2:30 PM IST
|
February 28, Friday
|
Australia vs Afghanistan
|
Group B
|
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|
2:30 PM IST
|
March 1, Saturday
|
England vs South Africa
|
Group B
|
National Stadium, Karachi
|
2:30 PM IST
Ben Duckett is the highest run-scorer in Champions Trophy so far.
|
Top batters in ICC men’s Champions Trophy 2025
|
|
Player
|
Matches
|
Inns
|
Runs
|
Avg
|
Sr
|
4s
|
6s
|
1
|
Ben Duckett
|
1
|
1
|
165
|
165
|
115.38
|
17
|
3
|
2
|
Shubman Gill
|
2
|
2
|
147
|
147
|
81.22
|
16
|
2
|
3
|
Josh Inglis
|
1
|
1
|
120
|
-
|
139.53
|
8
|
6
|
4
|
Tom Latham
|
1
|
1
|
118
|
-
|
113.46
|
10
|
3
|
5
|
Will Young
|
1
|
1
|
107
|
107
|
94.69
|
12
|
1
|
6
|
Khushdil Shah
|
2
|
2
|
107
|
53.5
|
121.59
|
10
|
1
|
7
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
1
|
1
|
103
|
103
|
97.17
|
7
|
1
|
8
|
Towhid Hridoy
|
1
|
1
|
100
|
100
|
84.75
|
6
|
2
|
9
|
Rahmat Shah
|
1
|
1
|
90
|
90
|
97.83
|
9
|
1
|
10
|
Babar Azam
|
2
|
2
|
87
|
43.5
|
75
|
6
|
1
Mohammad Shami is highest wicket-taker in Champions Trophy.
|
Top bowlers in ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025
|
|
Player
|
Matches
|
Overs
|
Balls
|
Wkts
|
Avg
|
Runs
|
4-fers
|
5-fers
|
1
|
Mohammed Shami
|
2
|
18
|
108
|
5
|
19.2
|
96
|
-
|
1
|
2
|
Harshit Rana
|
2
|
15.2
|
92
|
4
|
15.25
|
61
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
1
|
8.3
|
51
|
3
|
12
|
36
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
1
|
9
|
54
|
3
|
13.33
|
40
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
Axar Patel
|
2
|
19
|
114
|
3
|
30.67
|
92
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
William ORourke
|
1
|
9
|
54
|
3
|
15.67
|
47
|
-
|
-
|
7
|
Ben Dwarshuis
|
1
|
10
|
60
|
3
|
22
|
66
|
-
|
-
|
8
|
Mitchell Santner
|
1
|
10
|
60
|
3
|
22
|
66
|
-
|
-
|
9
|
Matt Henry
|
1
|
7.2
|
44
|
2
|
12.5
|
25
|
-
|
-
First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 9:00 PM IST