Champions Trophy: Kohli becomes the fastest player to reach 14000 ODI runs

The star Indian batter, Virat Kohli, added yet another accolade to his name during India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, February 24, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, as he became only the third batter overall and the second Indian after India’s Sachin Tendulkar and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara to complete 14,000 ODI runs. Kohli took 287 innings to reach this milestone, making him the fastest to do so. Sachin Tendulkar, who completed his 14,000 ODI runs in 2006, held the record before Kohli, achieving it in 350 innings. Meanwhile, Sangakkara took 378 innings to reach the milestone in 2015.
Players fastest to 14,000 ODI runs
Player
Country
Innings
Year
Virat Kohli
India
287
2025
Sachin Tendulkar
India
350
2006
Kumar Sangakkara
Sri Lanka
378
2015
Most runs in ODI cricket
Virat Kohli is now aiming to improve his position on the list of players with the most runs in ODI cricket after his historic achievement on Sunday. While Kohli is unlikely to surpass Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs) at the top, he is well within reach of the second spot held by Kumar Sangakkara (14,234 runs) and could even overtake him during the ongoing Champions Trophy.
Virat Kohli will have the chance to add another historic record to his name if India manages to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, as he and Rohit Sharma would become the first two Indian players to win four ICC events. Kohli has previously been part of India’s 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, and 2024 ICC T20 World Cup-winning squads.