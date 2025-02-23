Champions Trophy: Kohli becomes the fastest player to reach 14000 ODI runs

The star Indian batter, Virat Kohli, added yet another accolade to his name during India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, February 24, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, as he became only the third batter overall and the second Indian after India’s Sachin Tendulkar and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara to complete 14,000 ODI runs. Kohli took 287 innings to reach this milestone, making him the fastest to do so. Sachin Tendulkar, who completed his 14,000 ODI runs in 2006, held the record before Kohli, achieving it in 350 innings. Meanwhile, Sangakkara took 378 innings to reach the milestone in 2015.

Players fastest to 14,000 ODI runs

Player Country Innings Year Virat Kohli India 287 2025 Sachin Tendulkar India 350 2006 Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 378 2015

Most runs in ODI cricket

Virat Kohli is now aiming to improve his position on the list of players with the most runs in ODI cricket after his historic achievement on Sunday. While Kohli is unlikely to surpass Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs) at the top, he is well within reach of the second spot held by Kumar Sangakkara (14,234 runs) and could even overtake him during the ongoing Champions Trophy.

Most runs in ODI cricket

Most ODI runs Player Span Matches Innings Runs HS 100 50 SR Tendulkar (IND) 1989-2012 463 452 18426 200* 49 96 KC Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL) 2000-2015 404 380 14234 169 25 93 V Kohli (IND) 2008-2025 299 287 14000 183 50 73 RT Ponting (AUS/ICC) 1995-2012 375 365 13704 164 30 82 ST Jayasuriya (Asia/SL) 1989-2011 445 433 13430 189 28 68 DPMD Jayawardene (Asia/SL) 1998-2015 448 418 12650 144 19 77 Inzamam-ul-Haq (Asia/PAK) 1991-2007 378 350 11739 137* 10 83 JH Kallis (Afr/ICC/SA) 1996-2014 328 314 11579 139 17 86 SC Ganguly (Asia/IND) 1992-2007 311 300 11363 183 22 72 RG Sharma (IND) 2007-2025 270 262 11049 264 32 57 R Dravid (Asia/ICC/IND) 1996-2011 344 318 10889 153 12 83 MS Dhoni (Asia/IND) 2004-2019 350 297 10773 183* 10 73 CH Gayle (ICC/WI) 1999-2019 301 294 10480 215 25 54

Kohli on the verge of another record

Virat Kohli will have the chance to add another historic record to his name if India manages to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, as he and Rohit Sharma would become the first two Indian players to win four ICC events. Kohli has previously been part of India’s 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, and 2024 ICC T20 World Cup-winning squads.