Champions Trophy 2025 Points table: India, New Zealand, Pakistan rankings

Virat Kohli's 51st ODI century was the highlight of the India's chase. India jumped to the top of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group A points table when Rohit Sharma's men chase down the 242-run target against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (February 23).

Meanwhile, Pakistan are staring at an early exit from the Champions Trophy after losing the match against India on February 23. Even with a defeat, Pakistan still have an outside chance, provided other results in Group A go in their favour.

Champions Trophy 2025 Points table: Group A team rankings ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table Group A Teams Matches Played Won Lost No result Points Net run rate India 2 2 0 0 4 0.647 New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2 1.2 Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 0 -0.408 Pakistan 2 0 2 0 0 -1.087 New Zealand, who will lock horns with Bangladesh on Monday, are at the top of the Champions Trophy 2025 leaderboard. The Kiwis will slip to second spot if India win the match today.

Champions Trophy 2025 Group A fixtures Champions Trophy 2025 Group A fixtures Date Result and Score Stage Venue Match Time February 19, Wednesday New Zealand (320/5 in 50 overs) beat Pakistan (260/10 in 47.2 overs) by 60 runs Group A National Stadium, Karachi COMPLETED February 20, Thursday India (231/4 in 46.3 overs) beat Bangladesh (228-10) by 6 wickets Group A Dubai International Stadium COMPLETED February 23, Sunday Pakistan 241-10 in 49.2 Overs. India 244-4 in 42.3 Overs (Check full scorecard here) Group A Dubai International Stadium COMPLETED February 24, Monday Bangladesh vs New Zealand Group A Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 2:30 PM IST February 27, Thursday Pakistan vs Bangladesh Group A Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 2:30 PM IST March 2, Sunday India vs New Zealand Group A Dubai International Stadium 2:30 PM IST

Champions Trophy 2025 format

Champions Trophy 2025 points table: Group B team rankings

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table Group B Teams Matches Played Won Lost No result Points Net run rate South Africa 1 1 0 0 2 +2.14 Australia 1 1 0 0 2 0 England 1 0 1 0 2 0 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0 -2.14

Champions Trophy 2025 Group B full schedule

Champions Trophy 2025 Group B fixtures Date Result and Score Stage Venue Match Time February 21, Friday South Africa (315 for 6) beat Afghanistan (208 all-out) by 107 runs Group B National Stadium, Karachi MATCH COMPLETED February 22, Saturday Australia (356/5) beat England (351/8) by 5 wickets Group B Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore MATCH COMPLETED February 23, Sunday India vs Pakistan Group A Dubai International Stadium 2:30 PM IST February 25, Tuesday Australia vs South Africa Group B Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 2:30 PM IST February 26, Wednesday Afghanistan vs England Group B Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM IST February 28, Friday Australia vs Afghanistan Group B Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM IST March 1, Saturday England vs South Africa Group B National Stadium, Karachi 2:30 PM IST Top 10 highest run-getters in Champions Trophy 2025 Ben Duckett is the highest run-scorer in Champions Trophy so far. Top batters in ICC men's Champions Trophy 2025 Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s 1 Ben Duckett 1 1 165 165 115.38 17 3 2 Shubman Gill 2 2 147 147 81.22 16 2 3 Josh Inglis 1 1 120 - 139.53 8 6 4 Tom Latham 1 1 118 - 113.46 10 3 5 Will Young 1 1 107 107 94.69 12 1 6 Khushdil Shah 2 2 107 53.5 121.59 10 1 7 Ryan Rickelton 1 1 103 103 97.17 7 1 8 Towhid Hridoy 1 1 100 100 84.75 6 2 9 Rahmat Shah 1 1 90 90 97.83 9 1 10 Babar Azam 2 2 87 43.5 75 6 1 Top 10 highest run-getters in Champions Trophy 2025 Mohammad Shami is highest wicket-taker in Champions Trophy. Top bowlers in ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers 1 Mohammed Shami 2 18 108 5 19.2 96 - 1 2 Harshit Rana 2 15.2 92 4 15.25 61 - - 3 Kagiso Rabada 1 8.3 51 3 12 36 - - 4 Kuldeep Yadav 1 9 54 3 13.33 40 - - 5 Axar Patel 2 19 114 3 30.67 92 - - 6 William ORourke 1 9 54 3 15.67 47 - - 7 Ben Dwarshuis 1 10 60 3 22 66 - - 8 Mitchell Santner 1 10 60 3 22 66 - - 9 Matt Henry 1 7.2 44 2 12.5 25 - -

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals.