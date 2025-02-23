Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy 2025 Points table: India, New Zealand, Pakistan rankings

Champions Trophy 2025 Points table: India, New Zealand, Pakistan rankings

Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 points table for Group A and Group B. The top 2 teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals

ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 leaderboard
ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 leaderboard
Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 9:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India jumped to the top of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group A points table when Rohit Sharma's men chase down the 242-run target against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (February 23).  Virat Kohli's 51st ODI century was the highlight of the India's chase.
 
Meanwhile, Pakistan are staring at an early exit from the Champions Trophy after losing the match against India on February 23. Even with a defeat, Pakistan still have an outside chance, provided other results in Group A go in their favour. 
 
New Zealand, who will lock horns with Bangladesh on Monday, are at the top of the Champions Trophy 2025 leaderboard. The Kiwis will slip to second spot if India win the match today.   

Champions Trophy 2025 Points table: Group A team rankings

 
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table
Group A
Teams Matches Played Won Lost No result Points Net run rate
India 2 2 0 0 4 0.647
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2 1.2
Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 0 -0.408
Pakistan 2 0 2 0 0 -1.087
 

Champions Trophy 2025 Group A fixtures

 
Champions Trophy 2025 Group A fixtures
Date Result and Score Stage Venue Match Time
February 19, Wednesday New Zealand (320/5 in 50 overs) beat Pakistan (260/10 in 47.2 overs) by 60 runs Group A National Stadium, Karachi COMPLETED
February 20, Thursday India (231/4 in 46.3 overs) beat Bangladesh (228-10) by 6 wickets Group A Dubai International Stadium COMPLETED
February 23, Sunday Pakistan 241-10 in 49.2 Overs.  India 244-4 in 42.3 Overs  (Check full scorecard here) Group A Dubai International Stadium COMPLETED
February 24, Monday Bangladesh vs New Zealand Group A Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 2:30 PM IST
February 27, Thursday Pakistan vs Bangladesh Group A Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 2:30 PM IST
March 2, Sunday India vs New Zealand Group A Dubai International Stadium 2:30 PM IST
 

Champions Trophy 2025 format

 The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals. 
Champions Trophy 2025 points table: Group B team rankings

Also Read

IND vs PAK HIGHLIGHTS, Champions Trophy 2025: Kohli's 100 helps India thrash Pakistan by 6 wickets

Kohli hits 51st ODI century, takes revenge for 2017 Champions Trophy final

Is PAK knocked out of CT 2025? Here's Pakistan semis qualification scenario

Champions Trophy: Kohli becomes the fastest player to reach 14000 ODI runs

Gavaskar exclaimed with surprise over Kohli's move to stop the throw

 
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table
Group B
Teams Matches Played Won Lost No result Points Net run rate
South Africa 1 1 0 0 2 +2.14
Australia 1 1 0 0 2 0
England 1 0 1 0 2 0
Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0 -2.14 
 
Champions Trophy 2025 Group B full schedule
 
Champions Trophy 2025 Group B fixtures
Date Result and Score Stage Venue Match Time
February 21, Friday South Africa (315 for 6) beat Afghanistan (208 all-out) by 107 runs Group B National Stadium, Karachi MATCH COMPLETED
February 22, Saturday Australia (356/5) beat England (351/8) by 5 wickets Group B Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore MATCH COMPLETED
February 23, Sunday India vs Pakistan Group A Dubai International Stadium 2:30 PM IST
February 25, Tuesday Australia vs South Africa Group B Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 2:30 PM IST
February 26, Wednesday Afghanistan vs England Group B Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM IST
February 28, Friday Australia vs Afghanistan Group B Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM IST
March 1, Saturday England vs South Africa Group B National Stadium, Karachi 2:30 PM IST
  Top 10 highest run-getters in Champions Trophy 2025  Ben Duckett is the highest run-scorer in Champions Trophy so far. 
Top batters in ICC men’s Champions Trophy 2025
  Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
1 Ben Duckett 1 1 165 165 115.38 17 3
2 Shubman Gill 2 2 147 147 81.22 16 2
3 Josh Inglis 1 1 120 - 139.53 8 6
4 Tom Latham 1 1 118 - 113.46 10 3
5 Will Young 1 1 107 107 94.69 12 1
6 Khushdil Shah 2 2 107 53.5 121.59 10 1
7 Ryan Rickelton 1 1 103 103 97.17 7 1
8 Towhid Hridoy 1 1 100 100 84.75 6 2
9 Rahmat Shah 1 1 90 90 97.83 9 1
10 Babar Azam 2 2 87 43.5 75 6 1
  Top 10 highest run-getters in Champions Trophy 2025  Mohammad Shami is highest wicket-taker in Champions Trophy. 
Top bowlers in ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025
  Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers
1 Mohammed Shami 2 18 108 5 19.2 96 - 1
2 Harshit Rana 2 15.2 92 4 15.25 61 - -
3 Kagiso Rabada 1 8.3 51 3 12 36 - -
4 Kuldeep Yadav 1 9 54 3 13.33 40 - -
5 Axar Patel 2 19 114 3 30.67 92 - -
6 William ORourke 1 9 54 3 15.67 47 - -
7 Ben Dwarshuis 1 10 60 3 22 66 - -
8 Mitchell Santner 1 10 60 3 22 66 - -
9 Matt Henry 1 7.2 44 2 12.5 25 - -
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch IND vs PAK live match?

Champions Trophy IND vs PAK: Pitch report and key stats of Dubai Stadium

Kohli surpasses Azharuddin's record for most catches for India in ODIs

Champions Trophy: MS Dhoni spotted watching IND vs PAK alongside Sunny Deol

Champions Trophy 2025: BAN vs NZ Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Topics :ICC Champions TrophyChampions TrophyIndia cricket teamPakistan cricket teamBangladesh cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamAfghanistan cricket teamAustralia cricket teamEngland cricket teamSouth Africa cricket team

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story