Kohli surpasses Azharuddin's record for most catches for India in ODIs

Virat Kohli achieved a significant milestone in his One-Day International (ODI) career during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. The Indian cricket legend became the most successful Indian fielder in terms of catches, surpassing Mohammad Azharuddin's long-standing record of 156 catches. Kohli reached this remarkable feat by taking his 157th catch in ODIs, setting a new benchmark for Indian fielders.

The moment came when Pakistan's Naseem Shah, attempting a charge against Kuldeep Yadav, managed to chip the ball into the air. Kohli, who was positioned in the field, sprinted forward and dived to make a stunning catch. This catch not only secured his place in the history books but also highlighted his exceptional fielding skills, which have been a crucial asset to the Indian team.

Most catches taken for India in ODIs Rank Player Catches Matches Played 1 Virat Kohli 158 299 2 Mohammad Azharuddin 156 334 3 Sachin Tendulkar 140 463 4 Rahul Dravid 124 344 5 Suresh Raina 102 226

Kohli’s achievement adds to his illustrious career, showcasing his versatility as a player who excels not just with the bat, but also in the field. His record-breaking catch against Pakistan further cements his legacy as one of India’s greatest cricketers.