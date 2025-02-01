Pakistan to Australia: Updated squads of all 8 teams in Champions Trophy

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 is set to take place from February 19 to March 9, with Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) co-hosting the prestigious tournament. The event will feature eight of the world's top cricketing nations, all vying for the coveted title in a 50-over per side One Day International (ODI) format.

Check all updates on Champions Trophy 2025 here This edition of the Champions Trophy will be a historic one for Pakistan, as it marks the country's first major global cricket tournament since the 1996 ODI World Cup. Pakistan, along with the other seven highest-ranked teams from the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, will compete in 15 thrilling matches throughout the tournament.

However, the tournament will miss the presence of two former world champions, Sri Lanka and the West Indies, as they failed to qualify for this year’s competition. The absence of these cricketing powerhouses has only increased the stakes, making the upcoming Champions Trophy an even more exciting spectacle for cricket fans around the world.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni joins Star Sports for new 2025 ICC men's Champions Trophy campaign With teams like India, Australia, England, and South Africa in the mix, the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 promises to be a tournament to remember.

Champions Trophy 2025 teams:

Group A: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand

Group B: Afghanistan, Australia, England, South Africa

Champions Trophy 2025: Full updated squads of all 8 teams

Afghanistan squad for Champions Trophy: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wicketkeeper), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, AM Ghazanfar, Naveed Zadran, Noor Ahmad

Australia squad for Champions Trophy: Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (captain), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Bangladesh squad for Champions Trophy: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana

England squad for Champions Trophy: Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

India squad for Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand squad for Champions Trophy: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Pakistan squad for Champions Trophy: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saud Shakeel, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Hasnain and Abrar Ahmed

South Africa squad for Champions Trophy: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.