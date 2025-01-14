Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 03:21 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Sunil Gavaskar believes BCCI should back Iyer for Champions Trophy 2025

Sunil Gavaskar believes BCCI should back Iyer for Champions Trophy 2025

Irfan Pathan suggested BCCI play Ravindra Jadeja at number 8 to have a balanced squad in the Champions Trophy

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer. Photo: ANI

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy is now only 36 days away, and while six of the eight participating teams have already released their squad for the marquee event, India and Pakistan are yet to make the official announcement for their 15-member squad. The date for submission of the provisional squad to the ICC was January 12, but with teams allowed to make changes until February 13, Indian fans might have to wait for the men in blue’s squad announcement for the ODI series against England, as BCCI will most likely announce their Champions Trophy squad on the same day.
 
While the wait for the official squad announcement continues, experts have started suggesting their ideal choice for the 15-member squad for the event starting next month, the latest additions to the list being former Indian cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Irfan Pathan.
 
 
Gavaskar’s focus on consistency and proven performers 
Gavaskar highlighted the importance of selecting players who have performed well recently. He reportedly pointed to KL Rahul’s excellent performance in the 50-over World Cup and Shreyas Iyer’s contributions during the tournament, stating that both players deserved backing. Gavaskar also underlined the need to include Sanju Samson, mentioning his impressive centuries for India as a key factor in his inclusion. 

Also Read

IPL 2025 start date

IPL 2025 start date, playoffs, final venues and live streaming details

Rohit sharma, rohit

Will Rohit visit Pakistan for captains' meet for Champions Trophy 2025?

Anrich Nortje

Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa includes Nortje and Ngidi in the squad

All you need to know about Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, IND vs PAK match date, live streaming

Champions Trophy 2025 South Africa Schedule, live telecast and live streaming details

Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa full schedule, live timings, streaming

 
According to Gavaskar, a strong middle order would include Shreyas Iyer at No. 4, KL Rahul at No. 5, and Rishabh Pant at No. 6. He suggested this line-up, combined with all-rounders and bowlers, would provide a well-rounded batting and bowling unit.
 
Pathan’s emphasis on balance and versatility 
Irfan Pathan stressed the importance of balance in the squad, particularly the inclusion of a fast-bowling all-rounder. He reportedly praised Nitish Kumar Reddy for his ability to perform in challenging conditions like Australia and suggested his inclusion would strengthen the team.
 
Pathan also remarked on the depth of India’s bowling options. He noted that Mohammed Siraj would serve as a solid backup if Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were fit. Pathan expressed hope that Bumrah’s injury issues would not hinder his availability for the tournament.
 
Proposed squad by Gavaskar and Pathan: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav
 
Official squad announcement expected soon 
The BCCI is expected to announce the squad on January 19. Reports suggest that the selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, sought additional time from the ICC to finalise the line-up
 

More From This Section

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full squad list

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Full squad list of all 8 participating teams

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025: Australia full schedule, live timings and streaming

Pat Cummins

Champions Trophy 2025: Cummins, Hazlewood included in Australia's squad

Champions Trophy 2025 Afghanistan Schedule, live telecast and live streaming details

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan full schedule, live timings, streaming

Rashid Khan, Rashid

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Shahidi to lead Afghanistan in tournament debut

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy BCCI sunil gavaskar Irfan Pathan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon