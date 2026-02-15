ICC T20 WC 2026 Group C updated points table: WI, ENG, NEP rankings

Associate Sponsors

West Indies, with three straight wins, became the first team to book their place in the next stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C Points Table
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
The group stages of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 are heading towards their end, with just 15 more games left to play. The race for Super 8 qualification is also heating up, with Group C taking the lead.
 
Two-time champions West Indies put yet another all-round performance on display and beat Nepal by 9 wickets on Sunday to win their third straight match in the tournament and become the first team to book their place in the Super 8 stage.
 
England, with two wins in three games, are second in the Group C points table. They will face Italy in their last group stage game on Monday, and a win will make them the second team from Group C to book their place in the next stage.
 
Scotland, despite their loss to England in their last game, are placed third in the table with two points and a superior net run rate than debutants Italy, who are fourth with two points from two games.  INDIA vs PAKISTAN TODAY: PLAYING 11 & WEATHER LIVE UPDATES | PREVIEW | HANDSHAKE ROW | LIVE STREAMING
 
Nepal, with three losses, are at the bottom and are officially out of the Super 8 qualification race.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Group C points table

Pos Team P W L NR Pts NRR
1 West Indies (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 1.625
2 England 3 2 1 0 4 -0.143
3 Scotland 3 1 2 0 2 0.359
4 Italy 2 1 1 0 2 -0.352
5 Nepal (E)  3 0 3 0 0 -1.854

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Group C remaining fixtures and results

Match No. Date Venue Teams Result
2 Feb 7 Eden Gardens, Kolkata West Indies vs Scotland West Indies won by 35 runs
5 Feb 8 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai England vs Nepal England won by 4 runs
7 Feb 9 Eden Gardens, Kolkata Scotland vs Italy Scotland won by 73 runs
15 Feb 11 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai West Indies vs England West Indies won by 30 runs
17 Feb 12 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Nepal vs Italy Italy won by 10 wkts
23 Feb 14 Eden Gardens, Kolkata Scotland vs England England won by 5 wkts
25 Feb 15 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Nepal vs West Indies West Indies won by 9 wickets
29 Feb 16 Eden Gardens, Kolkata England vs Italy Upcoming
33 Feb 17 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Scotland vs Nepal Upcoming
37 Feb 19 Eden Gardens, Kolkata West Indies vs Italy Upcoming
 
First Published: Feb 15 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

