ICC T20 WC 2026 Group C updated points table: WI, ENG, NEP rankings
West Indies, with three straight wins, became the first team to book their place in the next stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026
|ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|West Indies (Q)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1.625
|2
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|-0.143
|3
|Scotland
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0.359
|4
|Italy
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-0.352
|5
|Nepal (E)
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-1.854
|Match No.
|Date
|Venue
|Teams
|Result
|2
|Feb 7
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|West Indies vs Scotland
|West Indies won by 35 runs
|5
|Feb 8
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|England vs Nepal
|England won by 4 runs
|7
|Feb 9
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|Scotland vs Italy
|Scotland won by 73 runs
|15
|Feb 11
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|West Indies vs England
|West Indies won by 30 runs
|17
|Feb 12
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Nepal vs Italy
|Italy won by 10 wkts
|23
|Feb 14
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|Scotland vs England
|England won by 5 wkts
|25
|Feb 15
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Nepal vs West Indies
|West Indies won by 9 wickets
|29
|Feb 16
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|England vs Italy
|Upcoming
|33
|Feb 17
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Scotland vs Nepal
|Upcoming
|37
|Feb 19
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|West Indies vs Italy
|Upcoming
