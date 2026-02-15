ICC T20 WC 2026 Group C updated points table: WI, ENG, NEP rankings

The group stages of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 are heading towards their end, with just 15 more games left to play. The race for Super 8 qualification is also heating up, with Group C taking the lead.

Two-time champions West Indies put yet another all-round performance on display and beat Nepal by 9 wickets on Sunday to win their third straight match in the tournament and become the first team to book their place in the Super 8 stage.

England, with two wins in three games, are second in the Group C points table. They will face Italy in their last group stage game on Monday, and a win will make them the second team from Group C to book their place in the next stage.

Scotland, despite their loss to England in their last game, are placed third in the table with two points and a superior net run rate than debutants Italy, who are fourth with two points from two games. Nepal, with three losses, are at the bottom and are officially out of the Super 8 qualification race. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Group C points table ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C Points Table Pos Team P W L NR Pts NRR 1 West Indies (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 1.625 2 England 3 2 1 0 4 -0.143 3 Scotland 3 1 2 0 2 0.359 4 Italy 2 1 1 0 2 -0.352 5 Nepal (E) 3 0 3 0 0 -1.854