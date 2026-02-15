T20 World Cup 2026: IND vs PAK pitch report and Colombo Stadium key stats
Pakistan are likely to retain Babar Azam in the middle order after his commanding performance against the USA.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Associate Sponsors
Co-sponsor
Pakistan are likely to retain Babar Azam in the middle order after his commanding performance against the USA.
|R Premadasa Stadium key T20I stats
|Total Matches
|61
|Matches won batting first
|25
|Matches won bowling first
|35
|Average 1st innings Score
|142
|Average 2nd innings Score
|128
|Highest total recorded
|215/5 (19.4 Ovs) by BAN vs SL
|Lowest total recorded
|80/10 (17.2 Ovs) by AFG vs ENG
|Highest score chased
|215/5 (19.4 Ovs) by BAN vs SL
|Lowest score defended
|115/6 (20 Ovs) by RSA vs SL
First Published: Feb 15 2026 | 1:02 PM IST