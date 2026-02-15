India vs Pakistan full scorecard | T20 World Cup 2026 score updates today

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2026 | 8:08 PM IST
Pakistan chose to bowl first after winning the toss in Sunday’s high-voltage ICC T20 World Cup clash against India at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today.
India made two changes to their playing 11, with Abhishek Sharma returning after recovering from injury and Kuldeep Yadav coming into the side. Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh made way. Pakistan, meanwhile, retained the same team from their previous match.
India (20 ovs maximum)
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Ishan Kishan †
b Saim Ayub
77
40
10
3
192.5
Abhishek Sharma
c Shaheen Shah Afridi b Salman Agha
0
4
0
0
0
Tilak Varma
not out
25
23
2
1
108.69
Suryakumar Yadav (c)
not out
21
17
2
0
123.52
Extras
(lb 1, w 1)
2
Total
14 Ov (RR: 8.92)
125/2
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECON
0s
Salman Agha
2
0
10
1
5
6
Shaheen Shah Afridi
1
0
15
0
15
2
Saim Ayub
3
0
23
1
7.66
7
Abrar Ahmed
2
0
24
0
12
5
Shadab Khan
1
0
17
0
17
0
Mohammad Nawaz
3
0
19
0
6.33
8
Usman Tariq
2
0
16
0
8
3
Explaining the decision, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said the surface appeared slightly tacky and could offer early assistance to bowlers. He also pointed out that the R Premadasa Stadium is a bigger ground than the SSC, with a slower pitch expected to come into play.
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said his side was comfortable batting first, having defended totals successfully in their last two matches. He added that in a high-stakes contest like this, either team could win on the day.