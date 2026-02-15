India vs Pakistan full scorecard | T20 World Cup 2026 score updates today

Pakistan chose to bowl first after winning the toss in Sunday’s high-voltage ICC T20 World Cup clash against India at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today.

India made two changes to their playing 11, with Abhishek Sharma returning after recovering from injury and Kuldeep Yadav coming into the side. Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh made way. Pakistan, meanwhile, retained the same team from their previous match.

India (20 ovs maximum) Batting R B 4s 6s SR Ishan Kishan † b Saim Ayub 77 40 10 3 192.5 Abhishek Sharma c Shaheen Shah Afridi b Salman Agha 0 4 0 0 0 Tilak Varma not out 25 23 2 1 108.69 Suryakumar Yadav (c) not out 21 17 2 0 123.52 Extras (lb 1, w 1) 2 Total 14 Ov (RR: 8.92) 125/2 Bowling O M R W ECON 0s Salman Agha 2 0 10 1 5 6 Shaheen Shah Afridi 1 0 15 0 15 2 Saim Ayub 3 0 23 1 7.66 7 Abrar Ahmed 2 0 24 0 12 5 Shadab Khan 1 0 17 0 17 0 Mohammad Nawaz 3 0 19 0 6.33 8 Usman Tariq 2 0 16 0 8 3

Explaining the decision, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said the surface appeared slightly tacky and could offer early assistance to bowlers. He also pointed out that the R Premadasa Stadium is a bigger ground than the SSC, with a slower pitch expected to come into play.