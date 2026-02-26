India vs Zimbabwe playing 11: Here's why Sanju Samson replaces Rinku Singh

In a must-win game against Zimbabwe, India made two changes to their playing 11, bringing in Sanju Samson for Rinku Singh and Axar Patel for Washington Sundar at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

Why is Rinku Singh not playing vs Zimbabwe?

Rinku Singh, who has played all the matches for the Men in Blue in the ongoing T20 World Cup, left the Indian camp on Tuesday to tend to his sick father, who has been suffering from liver cancer for the past one year. Rinku went to be with his father after his health condition deteriorated, according to media reports.

India batting coach Sudhanshu Kotak on Wednesday said that Rinku would be joining the squad ahead of Thursday’s game. However, the southpaw was unable to join as India were forced to make a change to their playing 11. Whether Rinku will be available for India’s Sunday game against West Indies is still not confirmed. India calls in vice-captain Apart from Rinku Singh, India also named T20I vice-captain Axar Patel as a replacement for Washington Sundar. This comes as a strategic change, as Axar has looked a more complete player with both bat and ball in recent times.