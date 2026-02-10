Netherlands vs Namibia live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC match?

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to bowl first against Namibia in Match 10 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, citing early-morning conditions that could assist the bowlers.

“We're gonna bowl first. Early morning, if there's anything in the wicket, it's going to be now,” Edwards said at the toss, adding that the Netherlands made two changes after playing “a lot of good cricket” in their previous outing against Pakistan.

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus admitted he would have preferred to bowl as well, calling it a “50-50” decision.

“It was a bit of 50-50 for us. Would have bowled first as well,” Erasmus said, adding that his side was feeling confident after an extended build-up. “We've had seven days in Dubai and then in Bengaluru. Feeling really good. Our fourth consecutive World Cup.” Namibia begin campaign with historic outing The match marks Namibia’s first game of the tournament and also their maiden international appearance in India. The African side had a chance to acclimatise through warm-up fixtures in Bengaluru, where they registered a six-run win over Scotland in a high-scoring match but were later bowled out for 67 while chasing India A’s 197.

Namibia have been a consistent presence at the T20 World Cup since 2021, winning five matches at the global event, including one in a Super Over. Their most notable result remains the 55-run win over Sri Lanka in Geelong in the 2022 edition. Familiar conditions could help Namibia Unlike the Netherlands, who will play their four group matches across four different venues, Namibia will feature in two games at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which could provide them greater familiarity with the conditions in Delhi. The match also sees a debut for Willem Myburgh, as Namibia make a change to their playing combination.