3 ducks in 3 games: Abhishek Sharma's T20 WC woes continue in Ahmedabad
Dutch spinner Ayan Dutt cleaned up his off stump on the night in the first over itself that saw him continue his poor run of form for the Men in Blue.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Abhishek Sharma has been dismissed for a duck yet again during India's T20 World Cup 2026 group stage match against Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight. Third consecutive duck for the opener in his debut T20 World Cup campaign. Dutch spinner Ayan Dutt cleaned up his off stump on the night in the first over itself that saw him continue his poor run of form for the Men in Blue.
|Most ducks by an opener in a T20I calendar year
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Year
|Ducks (T20Is)
|1
|Saim Ayub
|Pakistan
|2025
|6
|2
|Chaloemwong Chatphaisan
|Thailand
|2024
|5
|2
|Kushal Bhurtel
|Nepal
|2024
|5
|2
|Dharma Kesuma
|Indonesia
|2025
|5
|2
|Parvez Hossain Emon
|Bangladesh
|2025
|5
|2
|Abhishek Sharma
|India
|2026
|5
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 7:29 PM IST