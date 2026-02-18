Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 07:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / 3 ducks in 3 games: Abhishek Sharma's T20 WC woes continue in Ahmedabad

3 ducks in 3 games: Abhishek Sharma's T20 WC woes continue in Ahmedabad

Dutch spinner Ayan Dutt cleaned up his off stump on the night in the first over itself that saw him continue his poor run of form for the Men in Blue.

Abhishek Sharma scored three ducks in 3 T20 WC innings so far for India

Abhishek Sharma scored three ducks in 3 T20 WC innings so far for India

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 7:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Abhishek Sharma has been dismissed for a duck yet again during India's T20 World Cup 2026 group stage match against Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight. Third consecutive duck for the opener in his debut T20 World Cup campaign.  Dutch spinner Ayan Dutt cleaned up his off stump on the night in the first over itself that saw him continue his poor run of form for the Men in Blue.   
Most ducks by an opener in a T20I calendar year
Rank Player Team Year Ducks (T20Is)
1 Saim Ayub Pakistan 2025 6
2 Chaloemwong Chatphaisan Thailand 2024 5
2 Kushal Bhurtel Nepal 2024 5
2 Dharma Kesuma Indonesia 2025 5
2 Parvez Hossain Emon Bangladesh 2025 5
2 Abhishek Sharma India 2026 5
    With this dismissal, he is now become the 2nd Indian batter to register 3 ducks in 2 innings in a T20 World Cup campaign alongside Ashish Nehra. Before Abhishek there was only one player, Uganda's Roger Mukasa who had three ducks in his first three T20 World Cup batting opportunities.   Abhishek now has the joint-most ducks, a record he wouldn't want his T20I career to be remembered for sure.  (More to follow) 

More From This Section

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 full scorecard

Pakistan vs Namibia HIGHLIGHTS T20 WC 2026: Farhan-Usman help Pakistan secure Super 8 qualification

Sahibzada Farhan

Farhan becomes the second Pakistan player to score ton in T20 World Cup

Pakistan vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 broadcasting details

Pakistan vs Namibia live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

Sitanshu Kotak backs Abhishek Sharma after lean patch

Batting coach Kotak proud of teams planning early dismissal of Abhishek

George Munsey

T20 WC 2026: ICC hands George Munsey demerit point for equipment abuse

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Cricket News India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayIndia AI Impact Summit Day 3Infosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchSolar Eclipse TodayPakistan vs Namibia LIVE ScorePersonal Finance