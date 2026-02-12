T20 WC 2026: Nepal vs Italy pitch report and Wankhede Stadium key stats

Nepal will aim to end their long winless run in the T20 World Cup when they face tournament debutants Italy in a crucial Group C clash on Thursday. Despite falling short against England in a thrilling four-run defeat at the Wankhede Stadium, Nepal impressed with their fearless approach and have emerged as a side capable of troubling stronger opponents.

Kushal Bhurtel’s aggressive starts and the middle-order strength of Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee and Aarif Sheikh remain key, while Lokesh Bam’s explosive hitting adds depth. However, Nepal will look to improve their middle-overs scoring and tighten their death bowling after conceding heavily late in the previous match.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026: Nepal vs Italy preview, toss time, live streaming Italy, meanwhile, will hope to bounce back from a heavy loss to Scotland. With Wayne Madsen likely sidelined through injury, Harry Manenti could lead the side as they seek better contributions from their top order and a more disciplined bowling performance.

Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Wankhede Stadium pitch report

The Wankhede Stadium continues to live up to its reputation as a batting-friendly venue, with the red soil surface offering consistent bounce and excellent carry through to the bat. Stroke-makers can play their shots freely, reflected in the impressive average of 199 runs across the last five matches.

While high totals are common, recent numbers show spinners enjoying notable success, claiming more wickets than pacers as batters take risks against turn while targeting the short boundaries. Teams are likely to favour strong top-order hitters, but quality spin could once again play a decisive role, especially during the middle overs when the game tends to shift momentum.

T20 World Cup 2026 Nepal vs Italy: Head-to-head stats at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Nepal and Italy will play their first match against each other at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Most recent T20I match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

The most recent T20I match played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai was match 5 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between Nepal and England. England, batting first, posted 184 for 7. In reply, Nepal reached 180 but eventually fell short by four runs.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: Key T20I stats