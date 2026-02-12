Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 12:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 WC 2026: Nepal vs Italy preview, toss time, live streaming

T20 WC 2026: Nepal vs Italy preview, toss time, live streaming

Nepal, who impressed with their performance against England, will seek their first win of the edition in Mumbai

Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 playing 11

Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 playing 11

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 12:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In match 17 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Nepal will take on Italy at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today. Nepal, after their close loss against England, will look to secure their first win of the edition against Italy.

Nepal team news

Nepal impressed everyone in their opening ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match despite losing to England by four runs at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing 185, they finished on 180/6 with strong contributions from Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee and Lokesh Bam, pushing a full-member side to the final over.
 
The narrow defeat boosted morale within the squad, especially their fearless middle-order approach. However, the bowling unit will look for better control after conceding 184 in the first innings. Captain Rohit Paudel is likely to stick with the same core combination, relying on aggressive batting and disciplined spin options to challenge Italy in their second group fixture.
 

Italy team news

Italy began their historic T20 World Cup campaign with a difficult outing against Scotland, losing by 73 runs after conceding 207/4 and being bowled out for 134 at Eden Gardens. The defeat was made worse when captain Wayne Madsen suffered a shoulder injury early in the match, leaving the team to reshuffle leadership and balance.
 
Despite the heavy loss, Italy showed glimpses of attacking intent with the bat and will aim for more stability against Nepal. Their focus will be on tightening the bowling in the powerplay and building longer partnerships, as the newcomers seek their first win of the tournament. 

Also Read

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 preview

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Namibia preview, toss time, live streaming

Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 playing 11

T20 WC 2026: Sri Lanka vs Oman preview, toss time, live streaming

Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 pitch report

T20 WC 2026: Sri Lanka vs Oman pitch report and Pallekele Stadium key stats

Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC T20 World Cup 2026 broadcasting details

Sri Lanka vs Oman live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 match?

T20 World Cup 2026 matches on February 12

T20 World Cup 2026 today's matches: SL vs OMN, NEP vs ITA, IND vs NAM

Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

Nepal playing 11 (probable): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (w), Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Sher Malla, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane
 
Italy playing 11 (probable): Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Wayne Madsen (c), Harry Manenti, Ben Manenti, Grant Stewart, Gian-Piero Meade (wk), Marcus Campopiano, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan

Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is

Nepal and Italy will face each other for the first time in T20Is in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match on Thursday.

Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad

Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh, Basir Ahamad, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sher Malla, Lokesh Bam
 
Italy squad: Wayne Madsen (c), Marcus Campopiano, Gian Piero Meade, Zain Ali, Ali Hasan, Crishan Jorge Kalugamage, Harry Manenti, Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, Syed Naqvi, Benjamin Manenti, Jaspreet Singh, JJ Smuts, Grant Stewart, Thomas Draca

Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? 
The Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Thursday, February 12.
 
What will be the venue for the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? 
The Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
 
What time will the toss for the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? 
The toss for the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2:30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? 
The first ball of the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? 
The live telecast of the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? 
The live streaming of the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

More From This Section

Ishan And Axar Patel during training ahead of IND vs NAM

IND vs NAM: Injury scare for India as Kishan gets hit on toe during nets

Nathan Ellis

Nathan Ellis relishes pressure-free approach in T20 World Cup opener

West Indies vs England T20 World Cup 2026

England vs West Indies HIGHLIGHTS T20 World Cup 2026: WI get back-to-back wins; beat ENG by 30 runs

Abhishek Sharma is likely to be available for India vs Namibia T20 WC match

India vs Namibia: Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital, says Tilak

T20 WC Group C points table

T20 WC 2026 Group C points table: West Indies, Italy, England rankings

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Cricket News T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBangladesh ElectionsNifty Outlook TodayICICI Prudential AMC Banks Stake PurchaseBharat Bandh TodayIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentFlipkart Food DeliveryQ3 Results Today