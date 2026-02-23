T20 WC 2026 Super 8: WI vs ZIM pitch report and Wankhede Stadium key stats

4 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 1:20 PM IST
Unbeaten West Indies will face a confident Zimbabwe in a crucial Super 8 Group 1 clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, with both sides eager to continue their winning momentum and edge closer to the semi-finals.
The Caribbean side has looked dominant so far, relying on explosive batting from Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford, while the all-round depth of Jason Holder, Roston Chase and Romario Shepherd has added balance to their line-up.
Zimbabwe, meanwhile, have emerged as one of the surprise packages of the tournament after impressive victories over Australia and Sri Lanka. Brian Bennett’s consistency at the top and the leadership of Sikandar Raza have been key to their rise, while pacers Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans will be vital against West Indies’ power-packed batting on what is expected to be a high-scoring Wankhede surface.
West Indies vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Wankhede Stadium pitch report
The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has produced more balanced conditions than expected in the 2026 T20 World Cup so far. Across six matches, the average first-innings score has been around 160, suggesting that the surface has not played like the typically high-scoring IPL tracks. Results have been fairly even, with three wins for teams batting first and two successful chases.
The pitch has offered assistance to bowlers, especially early on, making it important for batters to settle in before shifting gears. Rather than outright power-hitting, calculated strokeplay and building partnerships have been the key to posting competitive totals at this venue.
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 West Indies vs Zimbabwe: Head-to-head stats at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
West Indies and Zimbabwe will face each other at Wankhdede Stadium in Mumbai for the first time in T20Is. They have played each other four times before in the format, with West Indies winning three matches and Zimbabwe winning one.
Most recent T20I match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
The most recent T20I match played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, was Match 33 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between Scotland and Nepal. Scotland batted first and posted 170 for 7 on the board. In reply, Nepal chased down the total with seven wickets and four balls to spare to secure their first win in ICC T20 World Cup history.