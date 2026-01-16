U19 World Cup 2026: IND vs BAN playing 11, match timings, live streaming

India will take on Bangladesh in their second match of the ICC U-19 World Cup at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, with the five-time champions entering as strong favourites. Ayush Mhatre’s side began their campaign in convincing fashion, defeating USA by six wickets after dismissing them for just 107 in a rain-affected game. Henil Patel led the bowling charge with a brilliant 5/16, while the rest of the attack maintained discipline and control.

India’s batting unit, led by Mhatre and 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, will look for a longer stint at the crease against a tougher Bangladesh side. Vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra, all-rounders Aaron George and Vedant Trivedi, and wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu add depth to a well-rounded line-up.

ALSO READ: BCB accepts players' demands; Nazmul removed from financial committee post Bangladesh, meanwhile, come off a comfortable win over USA and will rely heavily on captain Azizul Hakim, deputy Zawad Abrar and run-machine Kalam Siddiki. Their pace battery of Iqbal Hossain and Al Fahad, backed by spinner Samiun Basir, makes them a dangerous opponent in Zimbabwean conditions.

India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

India U19 playing 11 (probable): Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, R.S. Ambrish, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Khilan A. Patel

Bangladesh U19 playing 11 (probable): Azizul Hakim Tamim (c), Zawad Abrar, Samiun Basir Ratul, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Rizan Hossan, Shaharia Al Amin, Shadin Islam, Md Abdullah, Farid Hasan Faysal, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Rifat Beg

India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 28

India U19 won: 21

Bangladesh U19 won: 6

No result: 1

India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup 2026: Full squad

India U19 full squad for U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre (c), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi

Bangladesh U19 full squad for U19 World Cup 2026: Azizul Hakim Tamim (c), Zawad Abrar, Samiun Basir Ratul, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Rizan Hossan, Shaharia Al Amin, Shadin Islam, Md Abdullah, Farid Hasan Faysal, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Rifat Beg, Saad Islam Razin, Al Fahad, Shahriar Ahmed, Iqbal Hossain. Reserves: Abdur Rahim, Debashis Sarkar Deba, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Farhan Shahriar, Farzan Ahmed Alif, Sanjid Majumder, Md Sobuj

India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup 2026: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 take place?

The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played on Saturday, January 17.

What will be the venue for the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026?

The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played at Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

What time will the toss for the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will take place at 12.30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball for the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 1 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.