T20 WC: IND vs ENG semifinal shatters record for most-streamed T20I match

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal between India and England has become the most-streamed T20 International match ever, with digital and television audiences reaching unprecedented levels during the high-pressure clash on March 5.

The match, played ahead of India’s qualification for the final, drew record-breaking engagement across platforms and set a new global benchmark for live sports streaming.

JioHotstar sets new global concurrency record

India’s leading streaming platform, JioHotstar, registered a peak concurrent audience of 65.2 million viewers during the semifinal, the highest concurrency ever recorded for any live event on a digital platform worldwide. The figure surpassed the previous global mark of 65 million set by an international streaming service in late 2024.

The record was achieved entirely through viewership from a single market, highlighting the scale of cricket consumption in India and the platform's ability to manage massive live traffic during a marquee ICC knockout match. Semifinal becomes most-viewed T20I online The India-England contest generated 619 million views on JioHotstar, making it the most-streamed T20 International in history. The number moved past the previous T20I benchmark of 533 million views, which had been recorded during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final. The semifinal also produced a high-scoring spectacle, with both teams combining for 499 runs, adding further momentum to audience engagement during the chase and death overs.

Combined TV and digital reach crosses 320 million Across television and digital platforms, the semifinal reached more than 320 million viewers, while total watch time crossed 23 billion minutes, making it the most-watched T20 International across all screens. The numbers underline the continued growth of ICC events in India, particularly when the national side plays in a knockout fixture with major tournament stakes. ICC chairman Jay Shah on the numbers Jay Shah said the viewership figures reflected cricket’s ability to unite audiences on a massive scale. He noted that the tournament has drawn hundreds of millions of viewers and said the semifinal numbers also showed how digital access continues to expand the game’s reach for fans worldwide.