T20 WC: How Suryakumar has fared so far in his maiden ICC event as captain

Indian T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav is on the cusp of making history as he will have the chance to make India the first team to win back-to-back T20 World Cup trophies when he leads his side against New Zealand in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

He can also become the first captain to win the T20 World Cup trophy at home. With so many records on the line, the Mumbai-based batter is expected to be under some pressure for the title clash.

However, he has been a leader to watch in the tournament. With his batting performances and excellent bowling changes, he has impressed fans and experts alike with his leadership skills.

But how has his overall journey in his maiden ICC event as the skipper of the men in blue been? Let’s take a look.

Leading the charge with the bat

Suryakumar Yadav has been brilliant with the bat in the tournament. He has 242 runs to his name in eight matches, making him the second-best Indian batter so far, with only Ishan Kishan (263 runs in eight matches) ahead of him.

Surya's best innings came in the opening match when he scored a match-winning knock of 84 runs off just 49 balls against the USA, taking the team's total to a fighting 161 for nine while batting first after being reduced to 77 for six at one point.

Smart on-field calls

Apart from his batting, Surya has also been exceptional with his on-field calls. From using his star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in phases instead of his usual fixed bowling spells to changing the batting order of Tilak and Ishan after some tough matches.

In the recently concluded semifinal match against England, the Three Lions needed just 45 runs to win with three overs in hand. While many captains would have tried to keep overs from their top bowlers for the last two overs, he made Bumrah bowl the 18th and then Hardik the 19th.

The two pacers conceded just 15 runs in 12 balls, leaving England with a massive 30 runs to chase in the final over, which they eventually failed to chase after scoring just 22 off Shivam Dube’s over. This proves Surya’s ability to read the situation and change the flow of the match with quick calls rather than following traditional procedures.

One win away from equalling Kapil, Dhoni’s record

Apart from team records, Suryakumar Yadav also has the chance to add a huge individual milestone to his name. If India beat New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final, Surya will become only the third Indian captain after Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni to win an ICC title as an Indian skipper in his debut tournament.

So far, only Kapil Dev (1983 World Cup) and MS Dhoni (2007 T20 World Cup) have been able to pull off this historic feat for the men in blue.