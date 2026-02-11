T20 World Cup 2026: AUS vs IRE pitch report and Colombo Stadium key stats

Australia are taking on Ireland in Match 14 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 today at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Australia won the toss for the match and opted to bat first. The Aussie side will be without thier regular skipper Mitchell Marsh who is ruled out of the game due to injury.

Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 Australia playing 11 : Travis Head(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa Ireland playing 11: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys

Despite some recent setbacks, including a 3-0 loss to Pakistan in their latest T20I series, Australia remains a top contender for the title. The team boasts a formidable batting lineup, and under the leadership of Mitchell Marsh, they are expected to bounce back. Key players like Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, and Adam Zampa add immense strength to their squad.

Ireland, meanwhile, enters the match with optimism after showing improvement in recent T20 competitions. Although they suffered a 20-run defeat to Sri Lanka in their previous game, solid contributions from Harry Tector, who scored 40 runs, and George Dockrell, who took 2 wickets, demonstrate their potential. While Ireland's resilience will be put to the test against Australia, they are not to be underestimated. ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026: Australia vs Ireland preview, toss time, live streaming This match holds great significance for both teams, with Australia aiming to regain their momentum and Ireland looking for a massive upset to boost their chances of progressing further in the tournament. The clash between these two sides is set to be an exciting and closely contested encounter.

Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 R Premadasa Stadium pitch report The weather in Colombo is expected to remain clear with no threat of rain. The pitch at R. Premadasa Stadium proved to be slow and favorable for spin during the opening match between Sri Lanka and Ireland. Sri Lanka’s victory while batting first broke an eight-match streak at this venue, where the chasing team had been dominant since 2021. The trend of chasing teams winning had been consistent until this match, making Sri Lanka's win while setting a total a significant development. T20 World Cup 2026 AUS vs IRE: Head-to-head stats at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo