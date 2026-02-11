T20 WC 2026: Australia vs Ireland preview, toss time, live streaming

Australia will face Ireland in Match 14 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on February 11 at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. While Australia boasts a powerful batting lineup and a well-rounded squad, they will need to shake off some recent disappointments, including a 3-0 loss to Pakistan in their latest T20I series. Led by Mitchell Marsh, Australia is still one of the favorites to win the tournament, with stars like Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, and Adam Zampa in their ranks.

On the other hand, Ireland enters the match with renewed confidence after making significant strides in T20 cricket. Although they lost to Sri Lanka by 20 runs in their previous outing, key performances from Harry Tector (40 runs) and George Dockrell (2 wickets) highlight their potential. Ireland’s resilience, however, will be tested against a much stronger Australia side.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026: We were solid in all three departments, says Markram With both teams eager to make a statement, this clash promises to be a fascinating contest. Australia will look to build momentum, while Ireland will aim for a major upset to keep their tournament hopes alive.

Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

Australia playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Cooper Connolly, Glenn Maxwell, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, and Adam Zampa/Matthew Kuhnemann.

Ireland playing 11 (probable): Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Ben Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Josh Little, and Matthew Humphreys.

Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is

Total matches: 2

Australia won: 2

Ireland won: 0

No result: 0

Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David

Ireland squad: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Tim Tector, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Craig Young

Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will the Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Wednesday, February 11.

What will be the venue for the Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

The Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo

What time will the toss for the Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball of the Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the Australia vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.