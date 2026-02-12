T20 WC 2026: ICC fines Mohammad Nabi after heated exchange with umpires

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee after breaching the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct during his side’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group D clash against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The sanction was imposed following an on-field incident in which Nabi failed to comply with an umpire’s instruction, prompting match officials to lay a Level 1 charge.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026: Five reasons why Pakistan could stun India in Colombo Along with the monetary penalty, the veteran cricketer also received a demerit point — his first offence in a 24-month period — as the ICC reiterated its stance on maintaining discipline during international fixtures.

Level 1 breach confirmed by ICC

The ICC confirmed that Nabi violated Article 2.4 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with disobeying an umpire’s instruction during an international match. Level 1 offences are considered minor breaches but can still attract financial penalties and demerit points, depending on the severity of the incident.

What happened on the field

The incident took place at the start of the 14th over of Afghanistan’s innings when Nabi engaged in a prolonged discussion with the on-field officials regarding South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi’s wristband. The exchange continued despite instructions from the umpires, leading to the charge being filed by the match officials overseeing the contest.

On-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, along with third umpire Nitin Menon and fourth umpire K N Ananthapadmanabhan, levelled the charge against the Afghan player following the conclusion of the match.

Nabi accepts sanction, avoids formal hearing

Nabi admitted the offence and accepted the punishment proposed by match referee David Gilbert of the Emirates ICC International Panel. Since he acknowledged the breach, there was no requirement for a formal disciplinary hearing, allowing the matter to be resolved swiftly.

How the ICC demerit points system works

Under the ICC’s disciplinary framework, Level 1 breaches carry penalties ranging from an official reprimand to a fine of up to 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points. Demerit points remain on a player’s record for 24 months and can accumulate over time. If a player reaches certain thresholds — such as four or more demerit points within the period — these can be converted into suspension points, potentially leading to bans from international matches.