Saturday, February 28, 2026 | 06:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / ICC deploys contingency plans amid Israel-Iran conflict in West Asia

ICC deploys contingency plans amid Israel-Iran conflict in West Asia

ICC activates contingency plans during the T20 World Cup 2026 to ensure safe travel and logistics for players, officials and fans amid tensions in the Middle East.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026

ICC T20 World Cup trophy

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

The International Cricket Council (ICC) activated contingency measures to safeguard players, officials and support staff amid escalating tensions in West Asia, even as the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 continues in India and Sri Lanka without disruption.
 
The global body said the situation has no direct impact on the tournament schedule. However, it acknowledged that many stakeholders connected to the event rely on Gulf transit hubs — particularly Dubai International Airport (DXB) — for onward journeys after completing their assignments.
 
Alternative travel routes identified
 
In a media release on Sunday, the ICC said its travel and logistics teams have been mobilised to ensure safe and timely departures for all personnel once their commitments conclude. The governing body is working with major international airlines to secure alternative routing options through European, South Asian and South-East Asian hubs, should the need arise.
 
 
An ICC spokesperson said the safety and well-being of everyone associated with the tournament remains its highest priority. The official added that travel, logistics and security teams are working round the clock to minimise disruption and facilitate smooth transit arrangements.

Also Read

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 live scorecard

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: Pakistan eye semifinal qualification; toss at 6:30

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 broadcasting details

PAK vs SL live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 match?

US Israel strike Iran

Iranian missiles target US bases across West Asia, expanding conflict

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Will Pakistan qualify for semis if today's match vs Sri Lanka washed out?

oil pipeline

Trump and Israel strike Iran, raising risks for global oil markets

 
The ICC also advised fans who have travelled, or are planning to travel for the tournament, to closely follow official advisories and assess all factors before undertaking further international journeys.
 
Dedicated support desk activated
 
Security consultants engaged by the ICC are in contact with relevant authorities and will provide real-time updates as the geopolitical situation develops. A dedicated Travel Support Desk has also been set up to assist teams, match officials, broadcast crews and event staff.
 
The ICC reiterated that it remains committed to ensuring the smooth and secure completion of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and will continue to monitor developments closely, issuing updates when required.

More From This Section

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka weather forecast

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Pallekele hourly weather forecast & rain prediction

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match pitch report

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: PAK vs SL pitch report and Pallekele Stadium key stats

Rinku Singh

T20 WC: Rinku Singh to rejoin Indian camp before West Indies match - Report

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha with coach Mike Hesson (L-R)

Explained: Pakistan, New Zealand's net run rate equation, semis scenarios

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 full scorecard

England vs New Zealand HIGHLIGHTS T20 WC Super 8: England down New Zealand to remain undefeated

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Israel Iran Conflict Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights England vs New Zealand LIVE ScoreIndia Q3 GDP Growth Data 2026Oil Price OutlookSepsis SymptomsGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict