Win against Pakistan gives us confidence going forward: Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan on Sunday said his improved play on the off-side was behind his match winning effort against arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Kishan's 77 off 40 balls on a tough pitch made the difference as India closed out a comfortable 61-run over the opposition. It seemed has batting on a different surface.

Kishan, who has shown sizzling since his India comeback, was pleased with his performance in a 'special' game. He usually gets plenty of runs on the leg side but on Sunday his off side play was effective too.

"I think the wicket wasn't that easy in the beginning. You just have to believe and focus on your strength. Wanted to make them run as much as possible to my side. I worked a lot on my off-side play.

"I was just trying to keep it simple. I had that in mind that we need to put 160-170 runs and it will be a good total for us. India versus Pakistan is always a special game not only for us but for our country as well. "Winning this game against Pakistan will give us a lot of confidence and we will look to keep the momentum going," said Kishan. The win is for India, Ishan Kishan batted out of the box: Surya ============================================== India captain Suryakumar Yadav praised Kishan for his sublime effort on a tricky pitch. He also rated India's 175 for seven a very good total considering the surface.

"I think this (win) is for India. We played the same brand of cricket what we wanted to play. Batting first was better option on this wicket. Ishan thought something out of the box. "After 0/1, someone had to take responsibility and the way he took it was amazing. We felt it (the total) was 15 above par. 155 could've been a tight game. It was great to see everyone contributing with the ball. We'll go back, have a good time together as a team and then think about the other games when we take the flight to Ahmedabad," said Suryakumar.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said the spinners' performance was not up to the mark. "Our spinners had an off day. Execution was missing in some parts. We believe in our spinners, they've done well in last six months. We lost too many wickets in the powerplay with the bat. In the first innings it was tacky, the ball was gripping as well. The execution was missing with the ball. Pitch played better in the second innings than it did in the first," said Agha.