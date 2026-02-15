Sunday, February 15, 2026 | 07:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / India vs Pakistan full scorecard | T20 World Cup 2026 score updates today

India vs Pakistan full scorecard | T20 World Cup 2026 score updates today

Check out the full live scorecard of the India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A fixture from the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo here.

LIVE | India vs Pakistan full scorecard today

LIVE | India vs Pakistan full scorecard today

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2026 | 7:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan chose to bowl first after winning the toss in Sunday’s high-voltage ICC T20 World Cup clash against India at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today.
 
India made two changes to their playing 11, with Abhishek Sharma returning after recovering from injury and Kuldeep Yadav coming into the side. Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh made way. Pakistan, meanwhile, retained the same team from their previous match.  INDIA vs PAKISTAN TODAY: LIVE SCORE | LIVE STREAMING |  WEATHER LIVE UPDATES | PREVIEW | HANDSHAKE ROW  LIVE | India vs Pakistan full scorecard 
India (20 ovs maximum)
Batting   R B 4s 6s SR
Ishan Kishan † not out 46 26 6 2 168
Abhishek Sharma c Shaheen Shah Afridi b Salman Agha 0 4 0 0 0
Tilak Varma not out 10 7 2 0 142.85
Extras   0        
Total 6.1 Ov (RR: 8.66) 56/1        
Bowling O M R W ECON 0s
Salman Agha 2 0 10 1 5 6
Shaheen Shah Afridi 1 0 15 0 15 2
Saim Ayub 2 0 16 0 8 5
Abrar Ahmed 1.1 0 15 0 11 3
 
  Explaining the decision, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said the surface appeared slightly tacky and could offer early assistance to bowlers. He also pointed out that the R Premadasa Stadium is a bigger ground than the SSC, with a slower pitch expected to come into play. 
 
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said his side was comfortable batting first, having defended totals successfully in their last two matches. He added that in a high-stakes contest like this, either team could win on the day.
 
Teams
 
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Khan (wk), Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq.
 
India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

More From This Section

Abhishek Sharma

IND vs PAK Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma to play against Pakistan, says Surya

Suryakumar Yadav remained tight lipped on the question about a potential handshake between India and Pakistan players during their upcoming match

Wait for 24 hours: Surya comments on handshake talks ahead of IND vs PAK

Group C points table T20 WC

T20 WC 2026 Group C updated points table: ENG, WI, SCO, NEP rankings

T20 WC Group D points table

T20 WC 2026 Group D updated points table: NZ, SA, AFG, UAE rankings

WI vs NEP T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies vs Nepal preview, toss time, live streaming

Topics : India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup Cricket News India cricket team Pakistan cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2026 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

India Vs Pakistan LIVE ScoreNepal Vs West Indies Live ScoreUSA vs NAM Pitch ReportInd vs Pak Pitch ReportIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today