India vs Pakistan full scorecard | T20 World Cup 2026 score updates today

Pakistan chose to bowl first after winning the toss in Sunday’s high-voltage ICC T20 World Cup clash against India at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today.

India (20 ovs maximum) Batting R B 4s 6s SR Ishan Kishan † not out 46 26 6 2 168 Abhishek Sharma c Shaheen Shah Afridi b Salman Agha 0 4 0 0 0 Tilak Varma not out 10 7 2 0 142.85 Extras 0 Total 6.1 Ov (RR: 8.66) 56/1 Bowling O M R W ECON 0s Salman Agha 2 0 10 1 5 6 Shaheen Shah Afridi 1 0 15 0 15 2 Saim Ayub 2 0 16 0 8 5 Abrar Ahmed 1.1 0 15 0 11 3 India made two changes to their playing 11, with Abhishek Sharma returning after recovering from injury and Kuldeep Yadav coming into the side. Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh made way. Pakistan, meanwhile, retained the same team from their previous match.

Explaining the decision, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said the surface appeared slightly tacky and could offer early assistance to bowlers. He also pointed out that the R Premadasa Stadium is a bigger ground than the SSC, with a slower pitch expected to come into play.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said his side was comfortable batting first, having defended totals successfully in their last two matches. He added that in a high-stakes contest like this, either team could win on the day.

Teams

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Khan (wk), Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.