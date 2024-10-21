Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NZ W-SA W: White Ferns triumph in T20 World Cup 2024, Kerr dazzles in final

New Zealand women vs South Africa women final highlights: Kerr top-scored with 43 runs, leading the White Ferns to a commanding total of 158 for five at the Dubai International Stadium

New Zealand womens cricket team
New Zealand women's cricket team after winning ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 6:29 AM IST
Amelia Kerr excelled with both bat and ball as New Zealand secured their first-ever ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 32 runs at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday night.

Kerr top-scored with 43 runs, leading the White Ferns to a commanding total of 158 for five at the Dubai International Stadium. She was ably supported by Brooke Halliday, who contributed 38, as New Zealand posted the second-highest total in an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final.

In South Africa's chase, Kerr also took three key wickets, including the dismissals of Laura Wolvaardt and Anneke Bosch during a crucial 10th over, swinging the match decisively in New Zealand’s favour.


South Africa, unable to recover, finished at 126 for nine, handing New Zealand a comfortable victory. This triumph also marked a fitting end to Sophie Devine's tenure as the White Ferns’ T20 captain, as she lifted the trophy.

After being put into bat, New Zealand signalled their aggressive intent from the outset. Georgia Plimmer hit two boundaries in the opening over before being caught at loon by Sune Luus off Ayabonga Khaka. Despite this, Kerr and Suzie Bates ensured momentum was maintained, guiding New Zealand to 43 for one by the end of the powerplay – the highest six-over total conceded by South Africa in the tournament.

Bates, playing her record 334th match for the White Ferns, was dismissed for 32, bowled by Nonkululeko Mlaba after moving across her stumps. Kerr and Devine then pushed the score to 70 for two at the halfway mark, but Devine soon fell, trapped leg-before by Nadine de Klerk following a successful review by Wolvaardt.

 

Halliday joined Kerr at the crease, and together they added a vital 57 runs in seven overs. Halliday looked in fine touch, striking two consecutive boundaries off Luus, but her 28-ball 38 ended when she found Bosch at deep square leg off Chloe Tryon.

Kerr continued her aggressive approach, hitting back-to-back boundaries early in the 18th over before being caught in the deep. Maddy Green ensured New Zealand finished strongly, hitting a six off the penultimate ball of the innings and benefitting from a dropped catch by Luus on the final delivery. The White Ferns’ total of 158 was bolstered by 48 runs in the last five overs.


South Africa’s in-form openers, Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, gave their side a promising start, reaching 47 without loss by the end of the powerplay. However, the breakthrough came immediately after as Brits was caught at loon off Fran Jonas’s bowling.

Captain Sophie Devine with teammates after winnings women'sT20 World Cup 2024
Kerr, who had already led the tournament wicket tally, took control of the match. Despite cramping, she dismissed Wolvaardt for 33, caught by Bates at cover, and Bosch followed soon after, caught behind on review.

New Zealand then tightened their grip on the match. Marizanne Kapp was caught at deep square leg off Eden Carson, while de Klerk fell to Rosemary Mair’s first delivery of the 13th over, caught at backward point by Kerr.

Kerr returned to remove Annerie Dercksen, taking her tournament tally to 15 wickets. Mair took two more wickets in the penultimate over, finishing with figures of three for 25, while Carson bowled the final over to wrap up New Zealand’s historic victory. Earlier in the day, the New Zealand men’s team had secured their first Test win in India in 36 years, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Scores in brief

New Zealand v South Africa – Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates

New Zealand 158/5 in 20 overs (Amelia Kerr 43, Brooke Halliday 38; Nonkululeko Mlaba 2/31, Nadine de Klerk 1/17)  
South Africa 126/9 in 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 33, Tazmin Brits 17; Amelia Kerr 3/24, Rosemary Mair 3/25)
First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 6:29 AM IST

