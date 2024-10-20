Women's T20 WC 2024: What is the prize money for winners & runners-up?

Business Standard
Before the start of the tournament, the ICC announced that the women's tournament would have a similar prize money to the men's tournament for the first time ever

2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Prize Pool

2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Prize Pool

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 10:10 PM IST

The grand finale of the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE is underway at the Dubai International Stadium between South Africa and New Zealand.
 

Both finalists are yet to win their first title. In addition to that, they will walk away with a huge cash prize. Before the start of the tournament, the ICC announced that the women’s tournament would have similar prize money to the men’s tournament for the first time ever.
 
Here’s a look at the prize money pool of the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.
 
 

All gainers in the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup
 
For the first time ever in the history of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, no team will walk away empty-handed, as the ICC has set a base prize of USD 112,500 for all 10 participating teams. The teams will also be rewarded with USD 31,154 for each win during the group stage games. In addition, teams that fail to qualify for the semifinals will receive extra prize money for the position they finish in their respective groups. Teams finishing in third and fourth positions in their group will get USD 270,000 each, while teams finishing in the fifth position will get USD 135,000 each.
 
The two losing semi-finalists will receive USD 675,000 each, while the runners-up will receive USD 1.17 million. Finally, the ultimate winners of the competition, along with the trophy, will walk away with USD 2.34 million.

Position Prize Money (USD) Prize Money (INR)
All 10 Teams (Base) 112500 93,37,500
Per Win (Group Stage) 31154 25,85,782
Third Place in Group 270000 2,24,10,000
Fourth Place in Group 270000 2,24,10,000
Fifth Place in Group 135000 1,12,05,000
Losing Semi-finalists 675000 5,60,25,000
Runners-up 1170000 9,71,10,000
Winners 2340000 19,42,20,000

 
What is the final prize money for the teams
 
If we take the above data into consideration, the winner of the final between South Africa and New Zealand will walk away with USD 2,545,962, while the losing side will walk away with USD 1,375,962 as their final prize money.
 
Australia, who lost the first semi final against South Africa, will get USD 912,116, while West Indies, who lost to New Zealand in the second semifinal, will get USD 880,962, as Australia won one extra match than West Indies during the group stage.

 
In Group A, third-placed India will get USD 444,808, while fourth-placed Pakistan will receive USD 413,654, and finally, the last-placed Sri Lanka will get USD 247,500.
 
In Group B, third-placed England will get USD 475,962, fourth-placed Bangladesh will get USD 413,654, and finally, fifth-placed Scotland will get USD 247,500.

Team/Position Final Prize Money (USD)
Winner (South Africa/New Zealand) 25,45,962
Runner-up (South Africa/New Zealand) 13,75,962
Australia (Losing Semi-finalist 1) 9,12,116
West Indies (Losing Semi-finalist 2) 8,80,962
India (Group A, Third Place) 4,44,808
Pakistan (Group A, Fourth Place) 4,13,654
Sri Lanka (Group A, Fifth Place) 2,47,500
England (Group B, Third Place) 4,75,962
Bangladesh (Group B, Fourth Place) 4,13,654
Scotland (Group B, Fifth Place) 2,47,500
 

First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 10:10 PM IST

