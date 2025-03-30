IPL 2025: Pandya fined for slow over-rate in his return match after ban

ALSO READ: DC vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 The five-time IPL champions are facing a tough start in their IPL 2025 campaign, as they have lost both of their first two games this season. They first lost to CSK in their campaign opener before going down against GT on Saturday. On top of that, their skipper Hardik Pandya, who made his return to the squad in the second match after completing a one-match ban for slow over-rate in IPL 2024, has been fined for the same offence once again against his old franchise last night.

First offence this season

The IPL governing body issued a statement on Sunday, mentioning that Mumbai Indians had failed to complete their overs in the stipulated time, leading to the penalty.

According to the statement, this was MI’s first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which deals with minimum over-rate violations. As a result, skipper Pandya was fined Rs 12 lakh.

New rules for slow over-rate in IPL 2025

At a meeting held at the BCCI office in Mumbai on March 20, franchise captains and managers were informed that slow over-rate offences in IPL 2025 would no longer result in match bans. Instead, the BCCI has implemented a system similar to the ICC’s, where captains will receive demerit points based on the severity of the offence. These points will remain valid for three years.

An internal BCCI communication, as reported by media outlets, stated that while captains would be penalised for slow over-rates, they would not face immediate suspensions. Level-I offences will result in fines ranging from 25 to 75 per cent of match fees, along with demerit points.

A source familiar with the development explained that for Level-II offences, deemed more serious, captains could receive four demerit points. If a player accumulates four demerit points, the match referee has the authority to impose a 100 per cent fine or additional penalties. However, the source clarified that slow over-rate offences alone would not directly lead to a match ban.