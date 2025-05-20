A sea of yellow, but no thunder: Dhoni fails to live up to hype in Delhi

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi turned into a yellow fortress on Tuesday night, despite being designated as a neutral venue for the IPL 2025 clash between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Fans of MS Dhoni, fondly known as 'Captain Cool', packed the stands in overwhelming numbers, wearing the iconic yellow jerseys bearing his name and number. It was yet another display of unwavering loyalty toward one of Indian cricket’s most beloved icons.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: How 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre is changing CSK's batting DNA? The atmosphere was electric as chants of "Dhoni! Dhoni!" echoed throughout the ground in anticipation of a trademark finish from the veteran. However, the evening didn’t unfold the way Dhoni or his fans had hoped.

Coming in to bat with six overs remaining, expectations were sky-high for a vintage MS Dhoni power-hitting display. But unlike some of his past cameos this season, Dhoni took time to get going and couldn’t quite find the rhythm that has made him famous over the years.

He did manage to lift the spirits of the crowd briefly with a powerful six straight down the ground, reminding everyone of his ability to clear the ropes. However, that joy was short-lived as Dhoni was dismissed in the final over, falling victim to a smart piece of bowling by RR pacer Akash Madhwal. Despite of Dhoni on the crease, CSK only managed to score 41 runs off the last 5 overs.

Last Dance for Dhoni? What’s left the MS Dhoni faithful even more heartbroken isn’t just his quiet performance in Delhi — it’s the looming uncertainty that hangs over his future. Was this the last time they saw their beloved ‘Thala’ wield the bat on a cricket field? While the match may not have provided the fireworks fans hoped for, the presence of Dhoni itself seemed enough for many. With speculation swirling that this could be one of his last appearances in the IPL, the sea of yellow at Arun Jaitley Stadium soaked in every moment—just in case they don’t get to see their hero take the field next season.

No one knows for sure. And that silence is deafening.

Also Read

Dhoni, now 43, hasn’t quite looked his vintage self this season. The glimpses of brilliance have been fleeting — a six here, a cameo there, but for the most part, his innings have ended in single digits, far from the fireworks his fans have grown up worshipping.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 CSK vs RR Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today? In one of his recent post-match interviews, Dhoni hinted, albeit cryptically, that he would "see if he can handle the pressure" before deciding on next season. It was far from a confirmation, but enough to stir anxiety across the cricketing world.

Is this the end of an era?

The speculation has only intensified with each passing match. Many within the cricket fraternity believe this IPL season could be Dhoni’s final act — a farewell tour in disguise. If true, it would mean that the crowd in Delhi might have witnessed a moment far more historic than they realized: the final chapter of a legend’s batting journey.

For the millions who worship the man in yellow, the thought is almost too much to bear. Because saying goodbye to MS Dhoni — the finisher, the leader, the icon — isn’t just about losing a player. It’s about letting go of an era, of memories stitched into every no-look run-out, every helicopter shot, every calm under pressure.