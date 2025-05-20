IPL 2025 playoffs to be hosted in Ahmedabad and Mullanpur: Report

ALSO READ: Joginder Sharma believes Dhoni should retire from IPL after 2025 season In a major development ahead of the business end of the Indian Premier League 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shortlisted Ahmedabad as the host city for the grand finale on 3 June, along with Qualifier 2, according to a media report from PTI. Meanwhile, Mullanpur is set to welcome the first two playoff fixtures — Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator — on 29 and 30 May, respectively. This reshuffle in venues comes in the wake of logistical challenges and weather concerns, particularly due to early monsoon conditions. The league’s knockout phase has thus undergone significant adjustments to ensure smooth conduct and minimise weather disruptions.

Ahmedabad to host high-stakes matches again

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, which hosted the IPL finals in both 2022 and 2023, has once again been picked to stage marquee matches. With a capacity exceeding 1,30,000, the venue has become a consistent choice for high-profile games. According to PTI, BCCI officials said that Ahmedabad will not only host the IPL 2025 final on 3 June but will also be the site of Qualifier 2 on 1 June, offering teams a familiar and spacious battleground for the tournament’s climax.

Mullanpur makes its IPL playoff debut

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur is set for a historic moment, as it will host IPL playoff matches for the first time. As per the revised schedule, Mullanpur will stage Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on 29 and 30 May, respectively. This decision reflects the BCCI’s intent to diversify hosting opportunities while also mitigating weather-related risks by moving away from monsoon-prone cities during this period.

Original hosts Hyderabad and Kolkata miss out

Hyderabad and Kolkata were the originally designated hosts for the playoffs this season. However, due to scheduling complications and the temporary suspension of the IPL earlier in the tournament, those plans had to be shelved. The BCCI prioritised logistical feasibility and weather patterns when revising the itinerary, ruling out these eastern and southern venues in favour of more reliable options.

IPL 2025 suspension and revised schedule

The ongoing edition of the IPL was briefly halted earlier this season due to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan. The conflict caused a one-week suspension of matches, forcing the BCCI to reassess and compress the tournament calendar. This reshuffling ultimately affected venue allocations, with playoff hosts being reassigned and match dates pushed slightly forward. The board has also taken extra care to avoid rain-prone cities as the monsoon season approaches, ensuring a smooth finish to the league.