Balance b/w bat and ball: Why IPL is cracking down on oversized bats

There was a time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when Matthew Hayden came out with the Mongoose bat, and the discussions around it dominated cricket fan groups. Since then, several instances have put the spotlight on bats and the sheer power of a batter. A fitting example is Andre Russell, whose name is often referred to as 'Russell Muscle' by commentators during broadcasts.

In some quarters, fans have even speculated about his bat size as the reason behind even edges flying over the boundary line. Some discussions delved deep into the rules and why there was no mechanism in place to ensure balance between bat and ball.

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has introduced in-match bat gauge checks as batters enter the ground. Lets check how the talks around bat and umpires caught fans' attention during the live broadcasts..

Why is the IPL checking bats mid-match now?

Ever since April 13, 2025, match officials in the IPL have begun using bat gauges to measure the dimensions of bats during games. This new approach has sparked widespread curiosity among fans and players alike. While the IPL has yet to make an official statement, once can understand that the move aims to ensure a fair contest between bat and ball by cracking down on oversized bats.

Previously, the IPL, richest cricket league in the world, conducted random bat checks a day before the match, with no guarantee that the tested player would even be in the playing 11. Only one bat per selected player was checked, creating a loophole—players could simply use a different bat on match day.

To plug this gap, officials decided ahead of IPL 2025 that bats would instead be checked during live matches. Concerns raised informally by match officials about certain players’ bat sizes prompted a more consistent and transparent enforcement mechanism.

Bat size check equipment Where did the idea come from, and what are the cricket laws on bat size?

The IPL's current protocol borrows from a rule first adopted by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in 2018. Under Law 5 of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Laws of Cricket, bat edges must not exceed 4 centimetres, with an overall bat depth limit of 6.7 centimetres and width of 10.8 centimetres. The IPL's updated playing conditions incorporate these standards.

ICC bat size rule and guidelines on dimensions Face width: must not exceed 4.25 inches (10.79 cm)

Middle thickness: limited to 2.64 inches (6.7 cm)

Edge width: Not more than 1.56 inches (4 cm)

Total bat length (handle to toe): within 38 inches (96.4 cm)

Bat size check equipment or bat gauge used in IPL

A specially designed bat gauge—a rectangular frame with a house-shaped cut-out—is used. A legal bat must pass through this cut-out, even with permitted additions like toe guards or repairs.

Teams were given gauges in advance to allow players to check their bats. On matchdays, on-field umpires carry the gauges and inspect each batter’s bat as they enter the field. The fourth umpire checks the openers’ bats before each innings. If a batter changes bats mid-innings, the replacement is also examined.

How many players’ bats have failed the test so far, and what is the punishment in IPL 2025?

Bats that do not pass the gauge test are marked and cannot be used during the match. So far, only two bats—belonging to Kolkata Knight Riders players Sunil Narine and Anrich Nortje—have failed the check.

Unlike the ECB, which imposed stiff penalties such as the 12-point deduction suffered by Essex in the 2024 County Championship, the IPL has chosen a lighter touch. There are no punitive sanctions beyond banning the use of non-compliant bats.

How are players reacting?

The decision has caught some players off-guard. A tailender from a title-winning team reportedly found all seven or eight of his bats failing the gauge test. This new process could pose added challenges for overseas players whose bats are custom-made by manufacturers outside India.

Earlier, the random nature of pre-match checks meant players often escaped scrutiny. Even if a bat failed inspection the day before a match, it was possible to use another one that had not been checked. With the new enforcement regime, the IPL has signalled its intent to prevent such circumventions and protect the integrity of the game.