IPL 2026 auction date, time, available purse, slots, live streaming details

The countdown to the IPL 2026 mini-auction has begun, and the stage is set for one of the most dramatic bidding nights in recent memory. The auction will be held in Abu Dhabi on December 16, where ten franchises will scramble to plug gaps, rebuild cores and outmanoeuvre their rivals, all under the glare of live broadcast cameras.
Two of the league’s most high-profile teams, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), walk into the auction with the biggest wallets. Their massive remaining purses have already ignited speculation over a fierce bidding showdown unlike any seen in recent IPL auctions.
When and Where to Watch
The IPL 2026 mini-auction will take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.
Live Streaming: The event will be broadcast live on the official IPL partner networks, with digital streaming available on authorised platforms worldwide.
The Big Money: Team-wise Purse Remaining
KKR – ₹63.4 crore
CSK – ₹43.4 crore
DC – ₹21.8 crore
LSG – ₹22.95 crore
SRH – ₹25.5 crore
RR – ₹16.05 crore
RCB – ₹16.40 crore
GT – ₹12.90 crore
PBKS – ₹11.5 crore
MI – ₹2.75 crore
Bidding War Brews: KKR vs CSK
The auction’s most electrifying storyline pits two giants against each other.
KKR, having released Venkatesh Iyer (₹23.75 crore) and Andre Russell (₹12 crore), now sit atop a mountain of cash. With 13 open slots, including six overseas, they are preparing to rebuild nearly half their squad. Their retained group — a mix of proven match-winners like Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rinku Singh and rising stars like Angkrish Raghuvanshi — gives them a solid backbone.
CSK, meanwhile, have pulled off one of the most dramatic trade cycles in IPL history, shipping off franchise legend Ravindra Jadeja and England all-rounder Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals for skipper Sanju Samson. They have freed up nearly ₹40 crore, enabling them to target marquee bowlers and potentially even buy back Matheesha Pathirana, depending on availability and bidding intensity.
Expect these two heavyweights to collide frequently as the paddle goes up — especially for fast bowlers, finishers and powerplay specialists.
Major Trades: A Shake-Up Like No Other
The pre-auction trade window has already rewritten team identities.
CSK–RR Blockbuster
Sanju Samson → CSK (₹18 crore)
Ravindra Jadeja → RR (₹14 crore after revised fee)
Sam Curran → RR (₹2.4 crore)
Other Notable Trades
Mohammed Shami → LSG (₹10 crore)
Arjun Tendulkar → LSG (₹30 lakh)
Nitish Rana → DC (₹4.2 crore)
Donovan Ferreira → RR (₹1 crore revised fee)
These movements have not only reshaped team balance but created fresh auction needs that could spark intense bidding patterns.
How the Teams Stack Up Ahead of the Auction
Chennai Super Kings
CSK enter the auction in a rebuilding phase after releasing a long list of names including Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Sam Curran, Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Hooda and Rahul Tripathi.
Their focus areas:
- Powerplay batting support for Ruturaj
- Death bowling reinforcements
- Middle-order stability
Kolkata Knight Riders
KKR have cleared out over ₹40 crore worth of under-performing assets, including:
- Andre Russell
- Venkatesh Iyer
- Quinton de Kock
- Moeen Ali
- Anrich Nortje
Their focus areas:
- Overseas pace
- Reliable middle-order hitters
- New all-rounder to replace Russell’s void
Delhi Capitals
The franchise has released Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mohit Sharma, and Darshan Nalkande, among others.
They have strengthened their Indian core with the acquisition of Nitish Rana.
Focus areas:
- Overseas power-hitters
- All-rounders
- Backup pacers
Lucknow Super Giants
LSG have released Ravi Bishnoi, David Miller and Akash Deep, but their biggest additions are Shami and Arjun Tendulkar.
Focus areas:
- Leg-spin replacement
- Middle-order experience
- Reliable finishers
Sunrisers Hyderabad
SRH have moved on from Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, and others, but retained star man Heinrich Klaasen.
Focus areas:
- Wrist-spin
- Indian seamers
- Backup batting options
Rajasthan Royals
RR have released Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and traded away Nitish Rana.
Focus areas:
- Overseas spin
- Pace depth
- Middle-order flexibility
Mumbai Indians
MI have released Reece Topley, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, and traded away Arjun Tendulkar, entering the auction with the smallest purse.
Focus areas:
- Budget overseas options
- Back-up bowlers
- Specialist spinners
Auction Night Expectation: Drama Guaranteed
As the clock counts down, all eyes are on Abu Dhabi, where purse sizes will collide with strategy, instinct and desperation. With over 60 players released and several marquee names in the mix, IPL 2026 is shaping into a high-stakes drama with KKR and CSK ready to dominate proceedings.
