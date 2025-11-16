Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 05:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2026 auction date, time, available purse, slots, live streaming details

The auction before the 19th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) will take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

IPL 2026 Auction

IPL 2026 Auction

Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The countdown to the IPL 2026 mini-auction has begun, and the stage is set for one of the most dramatic bidding nights in recent memory. The auction will be held in Abu Dhabi on December 16, where ten franchises will scramble to plug gaps, rebuild cores and outmanoeuvre their rivals, all under the glare of live broadcast cameras.
 
Two of the league’s most high-profile teams, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), walk into the auction with the biggest wallets. Their massive remaining purses have already ignited speculation over a fierce bidding showdown unlike any seen in recent IPL auctions.
 
 
When and Where to Watch
 
The IPL 2026 mini-auction will take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.
Live Streaming: The event will be broadcast live on the official IPL partner networks, with digital streaming available on authorised platforms worldwide.

The Big Money: Team-wise Purse Remaining
 
KKR – ₹63.4 crore
 
CSK – ₹43.4 crore
 
DC – ₹21.8 crore
 
LSG – ₹22.95 crore
 
SRH – ₹25.5 crore
 
RR – ₹16.05 crore
 
RCB – ₹16.40 crore
 
GT – ₹12.90 crore
 
PBKS – ₹11.5 crore
 
MI – ₹2.75 crore
 
Bidding War Brews: KKR vs CSK
 
The auction’s most electrifying storyline pits two giants against each other.
 
KKR, having released Venkatesh Iyer (₹23.75 crore) and Andre Russell (₹12 crore), now sit atop a mountain of cash. With 13 open slots, including six overseas, they are preparing to rebuild nearly half their squad. Their retained group — a mix of proven match-winners like Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rinku Singh and rising stars like Angkrish Raghuvanshi — gives them a solid backbone.
 
CSK, meanwhile, have pulled off one of the most dramatic trade cycles in IPL history, shipping off franchise legend Ravindra Jadeja and England all-rounder Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals for skipper Sanju Samson. They have freed up nearly ₹40 crore, enabling them to target marquee bowlers and potentially even buy back Matheesha Pathirana, depending on availability and bidding intensity.
 
Expect these two heavyweights to collide frequently as the paddle goes up — especially for fast bowlers, finishers and powerplay specialists.
 
Major Trades: A Shake-Up Like No Other
 
The pre-auction trade window has already rewritten team identities.
 
CSK–RR Blockbuster
 
Sanju Samson → CSK (₹18 crore)
 
Ravindra Jadeja → RR (₹14 crore after revised fee)
 
Sam Curran → RR (₹2.4 crore)
 
Other Notable Trades
 
Mohammed Shami → LSG (₹10 crore)
 
Arjun Tendulkar → LSG (₹30 lakh)
 
Nitish Rana → DC (₹4.2 crore)
 
Donovan Ferreira → RR (₹1 crore revised fee)
 
These movements have not only reshaped team balance but created fresh auction needs that could spark intense bidding patterns.
 
How the Teams Stack Up Ahead of the Auction 
Chennai Super Kings
 
CSK enter the auction in a rebuilding phase after releasing a long list of names including Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Sam Curran, Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Hooda and Rahul Tripathi. 
Their focus areas:
 
  • Powerplay batting support for Ruturaj
  • Death bowling reinforcements
  • Middle-order stability
 
Kolkata Knight Riders
 
KKR have cleared out over ₹40 crore worth of under-performing assets, including:
 
  • Andre Russell 
  • Venkatesh Iyer 
  • Quinton de Kock 
  • Moeen Ali 
  • Anrich Nortje
 
Their focus areas:
 
  • Overseas pace
  • Reliable middle-order hitters
  • New all-rounder to replace Russell’s void
 
Delhi Capitals
 
The franchise has released Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mohit Sharma, and Darshan Nalkande, among others.
They have strengthened their Indian core with the acquisition of Nitish Rana.
Focus areas:
 
  • Overseas power-hitters 
  • All-rounders 
  • Backup pacers
 
Lucknow Super Giants
 
LSG have released Ravi Bishnoi, David Miller and Akash Deep, but their biggest additions are Shami and Arjun Tendulkar.
Focus areas:
 
  • Leg-spin replacement 
  • Middle-order experience 
  • Reliable finishers
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad
 
SRH have moved on from Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, and others, but retained star man Heinrich Klaasen.
Focus areas:
 
  • Wrist-spin 
  • Indian seamers 
  • Backup batting options
 
Rajasthan Royals
 
RR have released Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and traded away Nitish Rana.
Focus areas:
 
  • Overseas spin 
  • Pace depth 
  • Middle-order flexibility
 
Mumbai Indians
 
MI have released Reece Topley, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, and traded away Arjun Tendulkar, entering the auction with the smallest purse.
Focus areas:
 
  • Budget overseas options 
  • Back-up bowlers 
  • Specialist spinners
 
Auction Night Expectation: Drama Guaranteed
 
As the clock counts down, all eyes are on Abu Dhabi, where purse sizes will collide with strategy, instinct and desperation. With over 60 players released and several marquee names in the mix, IPL 2026 is shaping into a high-stakes drama with KKR and CSK ready to dominate proceedings.

IPL 2026 auction date, time, available purse, slots, IPL auction live streaming details

When will IPL 2026 auction take place?  The auction before the 19th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.  Which TV channels will live telecast IPL 2026 auction in India?  Star Sports Networks will live telecast IPL 2026 mini auction in India from afternoon onwards.  How fans can watch live streaming of IPL 2026 mini auction?  Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 auction on JioHotstar app and website 

